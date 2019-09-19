Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Prufrock Coffee

Restaurants, Cafés Holborn
A specialty coffee shop and cafe in Holborn.

Does the word Chemex mean anything to you? How about washed Kenyan cold-drip, or an inverted rosetta-tulip on a single-extracted flat white? If that’s not gibberish, then Prufrock Coffee will be right up your street. Or up your (Leather) Lane. As well as having a famous address, Prufrock is a spacious, light and bright café that serves brunch but specialises in caffeine; coffee beans, coffee merchandise and posters for barista training courses line the walls.

Luckily, the coffee is practically perfect: my flat white was delightfully smooth and creamy with a perfect coffee-art swan swirled on to the froth on top. It’s the type of stuff that’ll put a smile on your face while it gives you a kick of energy. Food-wise, expect your classic upscale brunch fare. A veggie eggs benedict with soft poached eggs and bitter greens didn’t disappoint, but it didn’t blow us away either. The cakes were the better option: I loved the dense, moist coconut and almond option from a selection on the counter.

In short: Prufrock’s a lovely, relaxed spot that’s great for coffee and cake. Go, and you’ll be a coffee nerd before you know it.

By: Kelly Pigram

Address: 23-25 Leather Lane
London
EC1N 7TE
Transport: Tube: Chancery Lane
Price: Brunch for two with coffee (no service) : around £35.
Contact:
www.prufrockcoffee.com Call Venue 020 7242 0467
Brilliant coffee, staff, food and vibe. One of the best places for a coffee hit in town

My favorite place in London. Nice to have a coffee shop that looks and feels different to all the others in town, not another flat white carbon copy. They also have a training centre where they do latte art courses!! Yummy coffee too :)

Prufrock is my fave place for coffee. My first siphon coffee prepared by Bek Freeman was pretty exciting stuff but the espresso bar staff produce the best lattes I've ever had. Everyone there is so friendly and knowledgable. A wonderful place to spend a few hours with a book and a piece of banana bread.

If you are serious about coffee and only coffee, then this is the top destination in London - the bar has been set. Well done Gwylim and the boys

Just discovered this place over lunch - excellent coffee, friendly service and great vibe. Have to say that the Australian accents of the baristas gave me immediate confidence in the quality of the coffee - is this strange? As mentioned, the shop is a "work in progress", with a number of other aspects (namely food and tea selections) still to be finalised, but I do have a feeling that once this is fully functional, it is going to be a regular hang-out of mine. So happy that Prufrock has taken up residence in Leather Lane.

Prufrock coffee rocks my socks. With a brilliant coffee offering and well priced breakfast items along with friendly service it ticks plenty of boxes. The decor is minimalistic with rustic wood, hanging plants and quirky dirty spoons collected from the many cafes they've visited adorning the walls,  however the wooden seating is quite uncomfortable. The food is delicious with huge portions. Recommend the French toast and Welsh rarebit.

One of my favourite coffee spots in London. Great coffee, great lunch options and unfussy, cool decor (without trying too hard). I've had many meetings here, and catch ups with friends. It also seems to be a favourite of Professor Green's, as I have seen him there twice! 

We were guided here by a helpful local after she took pity on us; we were lost, hungry, and in dire need of caffeine after a morning on Hatton Garden. The coffee was excellent and the quirky interior design and various coffee-related accoutrement made for conversation pieces. It was bustling and busy got a Saturday morning, always a good sign. Plus the homemade white chocolate and pecan cookies were delicious.

Great cafe for a meeting and I've held a few interviews here too, great space! Fantastic coffee and possibly the best banana bread in London!


One of the Clerkenwell cafés I reviewed on my blog, Prufrock scored really well as an all round excellent café, and the coffee is to die for!


These guys know their stuff. A selection of well crafted drinks, from different roasteries but usually focusing on Square Mile coffee. Great airy space with interesting decoration, and one of the only places on Leather Lane open at the weekend. T.S. Eliot would be proud.

Nice coffee watching the hustle and bustle of the Leather Lane


overpriced bad coffee. The beans were burnt and had a very sour taste. really should start by learning to make coffee instead of being trendy.


Decent coffee, slow oh so slow and proud of it. The coffee was ok, but you can only live so long on your reputation.


Nice layout and ambience, friendly staff, lovely coffee. Nice explanations of the coffee choices and stuff they have for sale. The food is also nice, which I didn't expect! They also train coffee making downstairs! This is now on my must visit when in London list.


Had the siphon coffee experience at Prufrock. However, I wanted to like this place, and its coffee, more than I did. Perhaps my palate is not so refined but I prefer other venues in town e.g. The Espresso Room.

