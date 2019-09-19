A specialty coffee shop and cafe in Holborn.

Does the word Chemex mean anything to you? How about washed Kenyan cold-drip, or an inverted rosetta-tulip on a single-extracted flat white? If that’s not gibberish, then Prufrock Coffee will be right up your street. Or up your (Leather) Lane. As well as having a famous address, Prufrock is a spacious, light and bright café that serves brunch but specialises in caffeine; coffee beans, coffee merchandise and posters for barista training courses line the walls.

Luckily, the coffee is practically perfect: my flat white was delightfully smooth and creamy with a perfect coffee-art swan swirled on to the froth on top. It’s the type of stuff that’ll put a smile on your face while it gives you a kick of energy. Food-wise, expect your classic upscale brunch fare. A veggie eggs benedict with soft poached eggs and bitter greens didn’t disappoint, but it didn’t blow us away either. The cakes were the better option: I loved the dense, moist coconut and almond option from a selection on the counter.

In short: Prufrock’s a lovely, relaxed spot that’s great for coffee and cake. Go, and you’ll be a coffee nerd before you know it.