A colourful, affordable tapas restaurant on Dean Street.

Opening a tapas restaurant on the same street as Barrafina is pretty much the food world equivalent of trying to sell crack on a kingpin dealer’s corner. It’s dangerously ballsy, but Rambla clearly has big cojones: it’s moved in, whacked on a fun Eurotrash playlist and started dishing out croquetas like there’s no tomorrow.

Painted a retro shade of baby blue outside, the space itself is laidback and lovely. There’s a natty tiled bar for counter dining and lots of Mediterranean staff moving about at a comfortably Mediterranean pace.

The food, though? Nothing special. A dish of tender octopus had a warm charcoal depth, while spinach croquetas were both wonderfully golden on the outside and creamy within. But everything else disappointed. The ceviche was too salty, the ‘butifarra negra’ (a kind of Iberian black sausage) sliders almost inedibly so.

Also, on my visit, Rambla didn’t seem to have its extractor fan sorted – which meant lunch started off atmospherically smoky, and finished mildy suffocating.

A shame, as Rambla’s tapas is certainly the cheapest on Dean Street, and its chutzpah and colour is endearing. Go, but just for the croquetas, octopus and booze.