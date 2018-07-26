A grab-and-go second site, just off Fenchurch Street.

No one goes to Fenchurch Street to hang out. It’s just one massive thoroughfare, which is a shame because just off it is the lip-smacking second outpost of chicken specialist Randy’s Wing Bar. The constant rolling TV makes it feel like a proper American wing bar, while the menu is just the opposite: think punchy fusion twists that extend beyond chicken – a smoked honey margarita, in between mouthfuls of moreish paprika chicken scratchings, was heaven.

While snacks and sides seriously hold their own (tangy red cabbage slaw and bacon-loaded fries especially), it’s the generous portions of wings you need in your life. The five styles have a globetrotting slant: harissa-infused ‘Casablanca’ wings came dotted with chewy sumac onions and a sweet minty dressing, while the meat of the sticky, fragrant ‘Gangnam’ fried wings practically tumbled off the bone. Chook strips paid tribute to the stinging heat of a trad buffalo sauce, so the truffle blue-cheese dressing was a welcome ice bucket for the tongue. Perhaps not destination dining – the eating area is a little squashed – but if you’re peckish at post-work drinks in the area, swing by for the wings and you can bank on good things.