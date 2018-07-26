Randy's Wing Bar

Restaurants, Chicken Aldgate
3 out of 5 stars
A grab-and-go second site, just off Fenchurch Street.

No one goes to Fenchurch Street to hang out. It’s just one massive thoroughfare, which is a shame because just off it is the lip-smacking second outpost of chicken specialist Randy’s Wing Bar. The constant rolling TV makes it feel like a proper American wing bar, while the menu is just the opposite: think punchy fusion twists that extend beyond chicken – a smoked honey margarita, in between mouthfuls of moreish paprika chicken scratchings, was heaven.

While snacks and sides seriously hold their own (tangy red cabbage slaw and bacon-loaded fries especially), it’s the generous portions of wings you need in your life. The five styles have a globetrotting slant: harissa-infused ‘Casablanca’ wings came dotted with chewy sumac onions and a sweet minty dressing, while the meat of the sticky, fragrant ‘Gangnam’ fried wings practically tumbled off the bone. Chook strips paid tribute to the stinging heat of a trad buffalo sauce, so the truffle blue-cheese dressing was a welcome ice bucket for the tongue. Perhaps not destination dining – the eating area is a little squashed – but if you’re peckish at post-work drinks in the area, swing by for the wings and you can bank on good things.

By: Megan Carnegie

Posted:

Venue name: Randy's Wing Bar
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: 30-33 Minories
London
EC3N 1DD
Transport: Tube: Aldgate
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £80.
First off-- shame on you Time Out. This is about chicken wings. It is not fried chicken as what people think of. No my friend, if you want chicken wings.. go here. Randy's has some of the best Buffalo wings in London. Period. They have other delicious flavours of wings (highly recommend the casablanca wings), but the Buffalo wings are king. They also have the all-you-can-eat wings on Monday, a great deal. 


I guess they have fried chicken sandwich... but that a fried chicken place does that not make. (Sorry Shakespeare) 


Friendly staff, with the owners usually in attendance, its a great addition to the area. 