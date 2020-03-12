A friendly Greenwich café with riverside views.

Set within a residential development, this relaxed Greenwich spot combines views of the Thames with a good dose of community vibes. The look is shabby chic plus a few nautical touches, while full-height windows offer unrestricted views of joggers, strollers, dog-walkers and the river beyond. There are board games, comfy sofas and water bowls for pooches, too.

The food here is standard counter café stuff: light bites, toasties, sandwiches, cooked brekkies, burgers. The cakes, sourced from Greenwich-based Paul Rhodes Bakery, are the most dependable choice. But the house-made eats were less successful. Our RG burger (a thin chilli and caper beef patty in an organic brioche bun) was overcooked, and at £13 it was pretty pricy. An eggs benedict with nicely runny yolks was better value at £9. However, the slightly stale muffins and limp rocket leaves let the rest of the dish down. And our flat white tasted more like a latte, lacking punch.

Despite its culinary shortcomings, River Gardens Café is a laid-back spot with friendly staff that ticks the boxes for anyone who lives locally or trips over it on a walk. On a Sunday afternoon, it was packed: couples with dogs, families with small children, solo diners clattering away on their laptops or reading a book. Destination diner? No. Neighbourhood hangout? Absolutely.

BY: GEETA DHAR