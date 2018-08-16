Rochelle Canteen at the ICA (Café)

A casual café inside The Institute of Contemporary Art.

Upstairs, Rochelle Bar and Canteen is a swish dining room serving modern British fare; downstairs, it’s a casual café where people work and lunch with their laptops. The café feels like a lovely London secret: in a central location (inside the Institute of Contemporary Art), with friendly staff, great food and a peaceful atmosphere that’s kind of like your local library, but much cooler.

I had an excellent flat white (the coffee is from Caravan) and a cheese toastie made with two huge slices of sourdough, sauerkraut and a single pickle – it was crunchy, greasy cheese-toastie-perfection. Two little pyramids of amaretti were delicious: crisp on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside. The natural light and all-white tables, walls and chairs make this place an airy, minimal spot for lunch with a date, friend, parent or textbook. Browse the gallery and come here for a bite if you’re not in the mood for a fancy feed upstairs. Hot tip: book ahead and you don’t have to pay the gallery’s £2 entry fee (save that money for your coffee).