Roux at The Landau

Restaurants, British Marylebone
3 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars
(8user reviews)
Venue says Roux at The Landau, on Regent Street, offers simple but refined French dishes and a vast selection of 525 wines.

A fancy modern European joint at the Landau, with a menu by Michel Roux Jr.

There’s no denying it: Michel Roux Jr’s recently refurbed restaurant at the Landau hotel looks SLICK. There’s the ostentatious glass cheese larder and vino store you amble past on the way in. Ceiling-height wood panelling and fancy-schmancy cod-Oriental artwork. A marble counter bar and light fittings pinched from a medieval torture chamber (possibly). It’s resplendent in a busy sort of way. A bit like the food.

The meal began well, with an excellent florette of San Daniele prosciutto – soft, salty, the fat just glistening at room temperature. I’d have wolfed the whole leg. A starter of Cotswold White chicken ravioli with girolles, peas and tropea onion was an umami-heavy plate that tasted uncannily like – and there’s no neater way to put this – your average home-cooked roast dinner with some added Marmite. It was far more gratifying than the nori-wrapped trout roll, however, which was dominated by splodges of perfumey, bitter yuzu, with the seaweed lacking crispness.

Mains were similarly mixed. Wild sea bass with trompette ’shrooms and summer veg saw well-cooked fish and sparkling sweetness from the seasonal beans and peas but it was swimming in a sauce that went way too heavy on the saffron. There was a luxury to its ferrous, honeyed flavour, but the fish was again overpowered. Better was a plate of roast quail with corn, little gem lettuce and truffle; getting crisp skin and succulent flesh off a bird as Lilliputian as the quail is no small feat, and the liberal shavings of truffle brought the plate together with a heady olfactory wallop. Puddings were nothing to write home about: cheffy amalgams of cream, caramel and chocolate in various whipped forms that vanished from the memory as quickly as they left the plate.

Overall, a tough one to call. This is finicky, slightly homogeneous modern Euro fare at sky-high prices, and probably just what the Landau demographic is after. As for the rest of us? Swerve the fish and plump for poultry, and there’s a lot to enjoy.

Roux at The Landau says
After closing for renovation in January, Roux at The Landau, has reopened its doors in April 2018.

Under Michel Roux Jr’s guidance, Chef Nicolas Pasquier, prepares simple, but refined dishes created with classic French cooking techniques, using the very best ingredients, served in the newly refreshed space.

The new central counter has displays of charcuterie and shellfish to be enjoyed as starters during a less informal and speedy meal.

The menu also features a vastly extended wine list, offering precisely 525 varieties of both New and Old World wines, available in its entirety by the glass.

The restaurant’s private dining room accommodates up to 18 people.
By: Tom Howells

Posted:

Venue name: Roux at The Landau
Address: Roux at The Landau
London
W1B 1JA
Cross street: 1C Portland Place
Transport: Tube: Oxford Circus
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £180.
tastemaker

3 of us decided to come here for our Pre-birthday celebrations and it was the best decision ever...

The newly refurbished restaurant is beautifully decorated with French touches and wooden oak finishes ...

The service was impeccable and the food? My goodness. So elegant and flavoursome.. We all had 3 courses each and they kept on getting better!! The sea bream starter I had is still emblazoned in my mind and those desserts??!! My goodness. Each one stood on its on merit.

To top it all off the staff brought us all individual "Happy Birthday" surprises at the end and even sang for us. Such wonderful treatment and food. I cant wait to return!!

tastemaker

Served the special 3 course menu (via restaurant app offers) for my birthday. Amazing value, and would definitely recommend for anyone looking to treat-yo-self.


For those who don't frequent fancier restaurants, this did not disappoint. The staff was very friendly, welcoming, and relaxed. The place is intimate, and elegant without coming off as too stuffy and serious. Loved all the dishes we tried, the flavours are simple and clean, but with variety and depth.


Go for the food, and the experience.


Visited here on a number of occasions and most recently last week.  Staff are very attentive and the atmosphere is formal yet welcoming.  They were also happy to cater for my party's dietary requirements (one gluten free, one dairy free), which was great.  The food here always wows, I had the roast saddle of lamb as my main and it was beautifully cooked.  Will be returning for special occasions in the future.

Tastemaker

Wow wow wow wow!!!! We Went here in Saturday night and it was a truly wonderful evening from start to finish. As soon as you go through the doors to the restaurant, the staff are so welcoming. They cater for your every needs and make sure the wine/water in your glass is all topped up. You never have to ask for anything, as they re empty everything. I went on Saturday night with a group of 12 friends, most had never been before and absolutely loved it, the ambience, the service, the food. I can't find a single fault with this place. The food was divine and came swiftly. Three courses were all amazing, especially the lamb, which melted in my mouth. A special thanks to Fenja and Luigi for making our evening truly memorable. We will all definitely be back!


Dispointed +++

We purchased the 'du jour' menu via Time out and were extremely disappointed that the restaurant could not accommodate us. The pre-purchase apparently had an expiry date and we missed this due to my wife giving birth so we had to wait a few weeks to book. The Landau refused to allow us to dine despite pre-paying for two - despite the fact that both Time-out and Roux at the Landau are still running the same offer? Poor customer service for such a well renowned restaurant. Feel cheated - £84 down the drain.

Tastemaker

As part of the recent London Restaurant Festival (1-31 October), Roux at the Landau offered an unbeatable deal of 3 courses including half a bottle of wine, coffee and petits fours for £45 and my sister managed to get us a Thursday evening reservation.


We tasted every dish on the deal menu between us, all deliciously rich, in generous portion sizes and simply presented on white plates. The addition of crispy seaweed made the sea bass a winner for me and the duck, cauliflower soup and rabbit & black pudding terrine were close favourites behind it. I was happily surprised by the quality of wine included, as I half expected a generic house white or red, but was offered Grenache Blanc or Cabernet Sauvignon from Languedoc, France.


We spotted the impressive cheeseboard as soon as we arrived, so there was no question of my dessert choice. I picked my favourites including stilton and goat’s cheese, which were served with a chutney, quince jelly, crackers and celery. Initially, I was a little disappointed with the portion size, but that turned out to be my eyes bigger than belly mind set, as I was definitely stuffed afterwards! We finished with coffees and mini chocolate éclair petit fours, which was a lovely end to the meal.


Tastemaker

The dining room is majestic. Spacious, with a dome ceiling, sparsely decorated in Art Deco style, with smoked mirror elements and freshly cut pink roses on the tables. The whole space is arranged in circular manner: round tables, round banquettes in the center, round alcoves (those looked like a winner). The service is attentive but unobtrusive and actually much more friendly (with strong Italian flavour) than one would expect given the grand setting. The food is generally good, with amuse bouches to start and petit-fours to wrap up the affair. My starter of poached egg and goat cheese tartlet was truly five star, and perfectly sized to spark my appetite for the main course, which, unfortunately, did not quite live up to high expectations the excellent starter had inspired. I had brill accompanied by polenta and string beans. The fish was well cooked and the polenta actually the silkiest I've ever tasted, but the string beans were just plain, plain, plain, and overall the dish was drowned in oil, and so all the flavours were overpowered. The people around seemed a mix of businessmen splashing out on their corporate accounts and well-to-do traveling American families, all in Ralph Lauren head to toe. So, frankly, a quite uninspiring affair. The verdict? Do go if you have a corporate account to fall back on or a rich American uncle in town to impress, but all in all, there are better eateries to spend your money in in the neighbourhood. Probably won't go back.


Staff Writer

Let’s start with the obvious – dining here is going to set you back a bit…

Luckily for me, Opentable were doing a special offer with 3 courses, coffee and petits fours for £37.00. Bargain!

The menu changes regularly and whilst I can’t remember exactly what I ate, I think it went something like this: fish starter, meat main, and a PEANUT BUTTER AND CHOCOLATE dessert. The dessert was something I will continue to dream about for a long time; in fact it may best the best dessert I’ve ever eaten.

The atmosphere is a little stuffy due to the more ‘regular’ clientele seeming far too important to enjoy themselves. But my husband and I revelled in the gorgeous bread basket, wonderful wine selection and friendly, down to earth service.

A beautiful meal from start to finish.

