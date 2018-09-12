Ruby Violet

A second Ruby Violet ice-cream parlour, in King’s Cross.

Ruby Violet is an ice-cream parlour for adults. There are no pastels or outlandish novelty flavours here. But there is wine by the glass, dim lighting and cosy spots to eat ice cream that’s simple, handmade with local ingredients and (sometimes) boozy.

All the best flavours were vanilla-with-a-swirl-of-something, though it wouldn’t be wrong to get a scoop of creamy, delicious vanilla on its own. Kentish Town honey and honeycomb was the clear winner. Legend has it that the swirls of sweet local honey and crunchy shards of honeycomb are so fresh in this flavour that the local bees come out to play while it’s churning. Raspberry ripple, with vanilla and a sweet swirl of fresh fruit, was also a delight, and felt like a lighter, less rich option. Salted caramel with almond brittle and apricot with sour cream were both lovely, but a little too sickly to finish, while tiramisu was nice but (be warned) tasted more like rum than coffee, chocolate or cream.

There are hard milkshakes, hot chocolates and dessert spirits available on the drinks menu. Two hot chocolates (one short and intense, the other long and frothy) were beautifully presented on a golden tray but sadly were otherwise unremarkable.

It’s quite romantic at this branch of Ruby Violet, so the perfect time to visit is late at night when you’re with someone and you’re not quite ready to go home. If you’re here during the day, though, with kids in tow, don’t panic: they’re more than welcome. Plus there’s a Ruby V ice-cream cart parked outside. So cute.

By: Kelly Pigram

Always up for sunny afternoons, always up for London wanders, always up for ice-cream and always up for ticking places of my ever growing must-eat list which meant Ruby Violet seemed the perfect fit for a hot summers' weekend. 


Easy to find right next door to Waitrose and within strolling distance of the multitude of other hot places to eat in and around Granary Square, this is a petite but tres pretty little card only ice-cream parlour complete with indoor seating for those wintry days when a cone can be accompanied by a hot chocolate and al fresco chairs & tables for times like now when it feels hotter than the sun in central London. Seriously, kudos to all ice-cream shops for simply keeping things cold & frozen...


There were 10 flavours on offer with 4 sorbets among them, including everything from a very grown-up Elderflower & Prosecco to a gorgeously vibrant & ultra fresh flavoured Mint & Cucumber. Staff were super friendly and welcoming, dispensing tasting spoons with an easy charm to the long queue of glowing people snaking out the door. Ice-cream flavours started at the big-and-small kid friendly Mini Moo, went to the timeless Belgian Chocolate, dipped into the nostalgia of Raspberry Ripple before veering off towards the more adventurous palate pleasers of matcha & liquorice. It was also nice to see local honey being used in the sweetly creamy honeycomb.


I'm a sucker for ice-cream so I'm never going to be disappointed in a cup of the good stuff but that said, I'm afraid this place was unable to topple my long-time love Udderlicious from the top spot of London ice-cream leagues. The flavours were excellent with the liquorice being a particular knock-out but I thought the textures were all missing a touch of the luxury that I've had elsewhere. At £6 for two scoops. it's not cheap though you could legitimately ask where in zone 1 is while an extra £1 for the matcha also seemed a bit cheeky - it was delicious but let's face it, matcha's pretty mainstream nowadays.


Glad I went but not sure I'd rush back with so many other places either vying for my attention or languishing confidently in my already bestowed love.