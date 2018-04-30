A modern European restaurant on Brixton's Market Row

Simply put, Salon is the best restaurant on Brixton’s ‘Market Row’ (one of the two brilliantly eclectic covered arcades). When it first opened, back in 2012, it was just a room above Cannon & Cannon: now this modern European small plates joint has expanded, having taken over the street level and launched a wine store next door.

The vibe is of a casual neighbourhood bistro: teal-painted concrete floors, plain walls, wood furniture. The service is delightful. In the evenings, there’s a set menu, so your options are limited, but don’t panic: the food is all outstanding. Highlights of a recent meal included soft, meaty octopus with verdant fronds of monk’s beard, a lick of chilli oil, the crunch of toasted maize and the sweetness of blood orange; then a dish of smoked cauliflower with turmeric butter, sweet and tangy pickled red onion plus fragrant, sesame-scented tahini. The bread (free) is incredible. So are the snacks (these cost extra). Do not, on pain of death, miss the signature ’nduja croquettes, which come with a kick.

It’s also a great place to take an oenophile (plonk-loving, basically) pal. The wine list is every bit as special as the cooking and kicks off at a bow-down-emoji-worthy £23.50 a bottle.