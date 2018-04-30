Salon

Restaurants, Contemporary European Brixton
A modern European restaurant on Brixton's Market Row

Simply put, Salon is the best restaurant on Brixton’s ‘Market Row’ (one of the two brilliantly eclectic covered arcades). When it first opened, back in 2012, it was just a room above Cannon & Cannon: now this modern European small plates joint has expanded, having taken over the street level and launched a wine store next door.

The vibe is of a casual neighbourhood bistro: teal-painted concrete floors, plain walls, wood furniture. The service is delightful. In the evenings, there’s a set menu, so your options are limited, but don’t panic: the food is all outstanding. Highlights of a recent meal included soft, meaty octopus with verdant fronds of monk’s beard, a lick of chilli oil, the crunch of toasted maize and the sweetness of blood orange; then a dish of smoked cauliflower with turmeric butter, sweet and tangy pickled red onion plus fragrant, sesame-scented tahini. The bread (free) is incredible. So are the snacks (these cost extra). Do not, on pain of death, miss the signature ’nduja croquettes, which come with a kick.

It’s also a great place to take an oenophile (plonk-loving, basically) pal. The wine list is every bit as special as the cooking and kicks off at a bow-down-emoji-worthy £23.50 a bottle.

By: Tania Ballantine

Posted:

Venue name: Salon
Contact:
Call Venue
Address: 18 Market Row
London
SW9 8LD
Transport: Tube: Brixton
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £110.
tastemaker

With a focus on seasonal produce, Salon is a neat little café in Market Row.


What I had: Spicy venison sash with parsnip and a poached duck egg; a virgin mary and a flat white

The venison was wonderfully tender, the parsnips buttery and the duck egg appropriately rich and gooey. It’s a shame that this was over salted, but the flavours are definitely there. I would give the virgin mary a miss as it needed a lot more kick and pepper, lacking in spice in general. The coffee however, is good.


Tip: don't forget arrive a little earlier than you would for brunch as they tend to get quite busy. I would suggest sitting near the window upstairs as it’s a little more intimate for couples and nice to people watch from above. They also do a set menu for lunch and dinner.


Good For: relaxed dates, catchups with friends, casual lunch/dinners, business lunch/dinners, brunch

tastemaker

I had heard about Salon from various other fabulous reviews by the Guardian and The Observer and was really excited to try it – it didn’t disappoint! Their food is based on fresh, seasonal produce so whatever is in season will end up on your plate. They offer a set menu which is also suitable for veggies and has 4 courses for £33 which is a bargain especially as they also throw in some amuse bouches and delicious bread so you will not go hungry. You can add in matching wines for £25 each also which at £58 total makes it a great place for a special occasion and one of the cheapest tasting menu’s with matching wine’s in London. Although it is on Market Row in Brixton the dining room is really cosy and I wouldn’t hesitate to take someone there on a date. I highly recommend the Nduja Croquettes which are delicious and the Beef Onglet with Caramelised Onions and Root Crisps which they cook overnight so melts in the mouth. Loved it!


If you can find it, and can get a table, the upstairs is now called 'Salon' and serves top quality, seasonal food at alarmingly decent prices. I was impressed. And that's saying something. Get there - make sure to book - gd luck finding it though!


The waitress mixed up our drink order and charged us for it. Nothing else about it would convince me to rate it higher.


Brilliant. Love this place and their evening events. Highly recommended for cured meats and cheese.


I'm so pleased that Cannon & Cannon has come to Brixton! It's a most welcome addition to one of my favourite places to eat (Brixton Village/Market). If you love cured meat, you'll love Cannon & Cannon. Try the fennel salami.....mmmmm.


Loved it. Friendly knowledgable staff, great simple food with a nice laid back atmosphere. The Welsh smoked ham nearly converted by vegetarian wife back to being a carnivore. We will be going back.


I have been eating cured meats the world over for many years and never thought that Britain could produce such refined and meats. Well done to the guys at Cannon and Cannon-if you like cured meats, this place is well worth a visit.


finally! Brixton and Herne Hill have been crying out for a cheese shop for as long as I can remember, so this is very welcome! We spent a few hours in there on a rainy Sunday afternoon and thoroughly enjoyed everything we had. We went with some Italian friends, who were initially hesitant about the full English menu, but were blown away by the selection and quality of cheeses and meats that the UK produce. The cold smoked mutton was surprisingly good - I left feeling that I had been educated about the decent quality of food that is right on my doorstep. Thank you Cannon & Cannon - we'll see you again soon!