A modern European restaurant on Brixton's Market Row
Simply put, Salon is the best restaurant on Brixton’s ‘Market Row’ (one of the two brilliantly eclectic covered arcades). When it first opened, back in 2012, it was just a room above Cannon & Cannon: now this modern European small plates joint has expanded, having taken over the street level and launched a wine store next door.
The vibe is of a casual neighbourhood bistro: teal-painted concrete floors, plain walls, wood furniture. The service is delightful. In the evenings, there’s a set menu, so your options are limited, but don’t panic: the food is all outstanding. Highlights of a recent meal included soft, meaty octopus with verdant fronds of monk’s beard, a lick of chilli oil, the crunch of toasted maize and the sweetness of blood orange; then a dish of smoked cauliflower with turmeric butter, sweet and tangy pickled red onion plus fragrant, sesame-scented tahini. The bread (free) is incredible. So are the snacks (these cost extra). Do not, on pain of death, miss the signature ’nduja croquettes, which come with a kick.
It’s also a great place to take an oenophile (plonk-loving, basically) pal. The wine list is every bit as special as the cooking and kicks off at a bow-down-emoji-worthy £23.50 a bottle.
|Venue name:
|Salon
|Contact:
|Address:
|
18 Market Row
London
SW9 8LD
|Transport:
|Tube: Brixton
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £110.
|Do you own this business?
You may be interested in:
Average User Rating
4.1 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:5
- 4 star:3
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:1
Featured
Delicious, interesting food and confident, knowledgable service.
Featured
If you can find it, and can get a table, the upstairs is now called 'Salon' and serves top quality, seasonal food at alarmingly decent prices. I was impressed. And that's saying something. Get there - make sure to book - gd luck finding it though!
Featured
The waitress mixed up our drink order and charged us for it. Nothing else about it would convince me to rate it higher.
Featured
Brilliant. Love this place and their evening events. Highly recommended for cured meats and cheese.
Featured
I'm so pleased that Cannon & Cannon has come to Brixton! It's a most welcome addition to one of my favourite places to eat (Brixton Village/Market). If you love cured meat, you'll love Cannon & Cannon. Try the fennel salami.....mmmmm.
Featured
Loved it. Friendly knowledgable staff, great simple food with a nice laid back atmosphere. The Welsh smoked ham nearly converted by vegetarian wife back to being a carnivore. We will be going back.
Featured
I have been eating cured meats the world over for many years and never thought that Britain could produce such refined and meats. Well done to the guys at Cannon and Cannon-if you like cured meats, this place is well worth a visit.
Featured
finally! Brixton and Herne Hill have been crying out for a cheese shop for as long as I can remember, so this is very welcome! We spent a few hours in there on a rainy Sunday afternoon and thoroughly enjoyed everything we had. We went with some Italian friends, who were initially hesitant about the full English menu, but were blown away by the selection and quality of cheeses and meats that the UK produce. The cold smoked mutton was surprisingly good - I left feeling that I had been educated about the decent quality of food that is right on my doorstep. Thank you Cannon & Cannon - we'll see you again soon!