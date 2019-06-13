Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Salvation in Noodles

A modern Vietnamese restaurant on Balls Pond Road.

Salvation in noodles is a trendy Vietnamese restaurant in a quiet spot at the Dalston end of Balls Pond Road, on its own apart from a few shops, and away from the area’s buzzier main streets. Presumably because of this location, it’s only open for dinner and the small space is usually filled with locals.

The staff and space are both undeniably cool. Hip hop plays over the speakers and the team are super-friendly; they all wore trainers and said ‘hey guys’ a lot. Food-wise, the smaller plates were the winners. Tofu rice paper rolls were fresh and delicious, in sticky wrappers and matched to delightful sweet and sour sauces, while the tofu curry bowl, served over white rice, was a surprising highlight, with big chunks of crispy tofu over a spicy, aromatic curried stew.

Disappointingly, the noodles themselves weren’t really up to scratch. The broth in our chicken pho (the house specialty) had a good depth of flavour, but the chicken was dry and the noodles soggy. I drained the bowl of broth but left the meat.

Deliveroo drivers were crashing through the door constantly while we ate, for obvious reasons: this is super-fresh, snacky food that’s perfect for a quick, healthy meal. It’s also good value – you’d be hard-pressed to spend more than £30 during dinner for two. If it was nearer my office, I’d be popping in for that tofu curry every day.

By: Kelly Pigram

Address: 122 Balls Pond Rd
London
N1 4AE
Transport: Dalston Kingsland Overground
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £35.
Contact:
www.salvationinnoodles.co.uk
Went to the Finsbury Park branch and was pleasantly surprised! My rare beef and pork belly noodles had an abundance of meat in it and BYOB meant we could go to the local off license (opposite the restaurant) to pick up whatever booze we wanted!


Probably my favourite restaurant in East London. 

Great portions in a great price, Super tasty soups and amazing starters. Chicken Wings OMG !! uniques!! :)

Staff super friendly and feeling a great Dalston vibe whether for lunch or dinner.

More than recommended.


tastemaker

Damn! What a little gem! I happened to be meeting a friend when I spotted this place. I wouldn't normally have stopped to wonder but it was jam packed!!!!!! There had to be a reason for it...... There was!

....

After I convinced my friend to walk all the way back we managed to get a table and have a very flavoursome dinner! I could eat everything on that menu !! It all sounded delicious but my tummy can only take so much...sadly. The wings! Yes the wings... GLORY!! A must eat without a doubt.

I could go on and on and on about the food but what fun would be had in that for you? Go and indulge in some of the tastiest dishes in east London.

Tastemaker

Vietnamese much further away from Shoreditch Kingsland Road strip with trendy decor. The fried chicken wings is must-have with its thin batter and tangy garlic fish sauce. I could come back just for these wings. The pho bo beef noodle soup was less impressive. It felt or taste ordinary but the chicken wings are tough act to follow.

