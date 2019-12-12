Selale
A smart Turkish restaurant at the north end of Green Lanes.
A bit of nip and tuck has become popular on Green Lanes. In recent years, both Gökyüzü and Diyarbakir, two of the strip’s most popular Turkish restaurants, have seen swish revamps and now fellow mangal stalwart Selale has had a facelift too.
The result? A spacious, stylish restaurant with a large glass frontage, dark velvet booths and on-trend pendant lamps. But while its interior is shiny and new, Selale’s top-notch Eastern Med dishes and award-winning Turkish kebabs are very much intact.
As with most Turkish joints, the strategy for your visit to Selale should be to visit when ravenous. The selection of grilled meats on offer is sprawling and the mezze options are pretty tempting too. Don’t miss the lahmacun (Turkish pizza). Almost A4 in size, its thin, perfectly crisp base was covered in a rich minced lamb ragù, packing little punches of cayenne pepper and smoky paprika.
Piles of tender, just-charred lamb shish also hit the spot, while the chicken iskender was another winner: succulent slithers of doner meat and chunks of soft bread doused in a silky, butter-laced tomato sauce, with a good dollop of tangy whipped yoghurt.
One thing to note: side bowls of colourful salad, bread and rice arrived in abundance but were fairly basic, as was a plate of Birds Eye-esque breaded white bait. If you haven’t got the memo yet, the kebabs are the headline act.
That said, you’d be missing a trick if you didn’t finish up with a plate of baklava. Sticky, sweet and oozing syrup – they were the stuff of sugary dreams, and some of the best I’ve ever had in London. Yes, go to Selale for the kebabs but, oh my, be sure to stay for the happy ending.
|
2 Salisbury Promenade, Green Lanes
London
N8 0RX
|Tube: Turnpike Lane
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £70.
I invited my family at this restaurant for a evening meal. The food was reheated and we weren't happy about the service but they charged us anyway. the next day all had such bad diarrhea and vomiting. called to complain. asked the manager to give his name, he put the phone down straight away. I want to escalate my complain and go the council and trading standard to take care of these dodgy people.
I got food poisoning from this place and stuff treated me badly as if I'm a tramp or begger or something and the meat quality is no good of their doner, just avoid this joint as there are much better ones on the same road.
We've eaten here many times and it's always good value and great food. Great extras like salad and a turkish tea and a dessert for free are nice touches.
I really don't recognise the August reviewer's comments - "horrible" etc. I've been going to this place for years, and the prices they charge couldn't possibly be described as "overpriced". Always found service friendly, helpful (I'm not Turkish so sometimes need help with the menu) and I've never waited more than 15-20 mins even when packed. Good food at very reasonable prices. But don't trust reviews - go try it for yourself - most folks won't be disappointed.
Horrible experience, had to wait over 50 mins to be told "sorry, we made a mistake". After the food eventually arrived it was very mediocre but overpriced. Will not want to experience this place and its horrible service ever again!!
This place is fab. It has reopened with the larger premises and the food - which was great anyway, seems to have also improved. It's not theplace for a romantic dinner, but if it's decent tasty food at a decent price you're after you can;t go wrong with Selale.
Amazing spent 5.50 and got a big basket of delicious pitta bread, dips, big plate of salad, chicken, rice, cup of Turkish tea and 2 pastrys
