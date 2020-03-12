A creperie with a touch of Brazilian influence.

A crêperie with a touch of Brazilian influence, Senzala specialises in white-flour crêpes and buckwheat galettes. The restaurant recommends flour for sweet toppings and buckwheat for savoury, though all the pancakes can be made with either and the latter is both vegan and gluten-free.

The savoury galettes came generously filled. Our Asparagus Plus saw the wholesome buckwheat pancake filled with cheese, ham and cooked crème fraiche for a hearty all-day breakfast, though the fried egg topping was a tad rubbery. A vegan Rosa Squash was chock full of courgette and red pepper confit, nicely offset by toasted almond, but light on the promised tomato chutney. Both arrived with a good helping of zingy rocket salad. Dessert crêpes were satisfyingly sweet, with plenty of moist grilled banana and a kick of cinnamon.

Away from the pancake-y items, a starter of grilled rump steak strips was a letdown, with the beef both overcooked and underseasoned, and the bread slightly stale. Accompaniments of guacamole, tomato salsa and parmesan were also a tad tired and bland.

It has its flaws, but Senzala’s lively ambience, colourful decor, friendly staff and cosy interior help make it a Brixton Village Market staple.