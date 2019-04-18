Seven Park Place by William Drabble
The strikingly patterned wallpaper, patterned carpets and patterned seating might set your eyeballs spinning but sobriety reigns at this standalone restaurant within the palatial surrounds of the St James’s Hotel & Club. There’s a French slant to William Drabble’s Michelin-starred menu, although the kitchen is bolstered by supplies from top British producers: butter-roasted chicken wings with stuffed morels and English asparagus; saddle of Lune Valley lamb with roasted sweetbreads, tomato, garlic and basil; grilled sea bass fillet partnered by Jersey Royals, calçot onions and lobster butter sauce; rhubarb and lemon meringue. Lunch is an easier (and slightly cheaper) ride, but the whole shebang is very swish and fancy, with wines listed in a hefty 40-page book.
