Shoryu Ramen New Oxford Street

Restaurants, Japanese Bloomsbury
4 out of 5 stars
(2 user reviews)
Occupying what was Ichiryu (an udon joint), the clean-lined New Oxford Street branch of the Shoryu Ramen chain brings steaming bowls of ramen to a hungry crowd of West End shoppers, workers and theatregoers. The signature ganso tonkotsu with added shallots is a great go-to dish, complete with a wonderfully meaty broth, smoky pork belly and a gooey slow-cooked egg, but variations on the theme cut it too (try the Dracula riff loaded with caramelised garlic and garlic chips or the version with red miso sauce, sweetcorn and bamboo shoots). The menu also features gyoza dumplings, tempura, hirata buns and katsu curries on rice – although ramen is the real star of the show. Kids get a decent mini deal with matcha ice cream to finish, while drinks include Kagua craft beers as well as saké, shochu and plum wine.

Located moments from London's bustling Oxford Street, step into Shoryu after a triumphant shopping spree or dine pre-theatre on our excellent range of ramen. Boasting chic and contemporary decor, enjoy a warm welcome in this fantastic location. Just 2 minutes from Tottenham Court Road station. From the team behind Japan Centre, Shoryu Ramen launched in November 2012 and has been recommended in the Michelin Guide 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Shoryu Ramen specialises in Hakata tonkotsu ramen from the Hakata district of Fukuoka city on the southern island of Kyushu, Japan. Hakata tonkotsu ramen is a style of ramen made with a thick, rich, white pork soup and thin, straight ramen noodles. Our Hakata tonkotsu ramen recipe has been specially created by our Executive Chef Kanji Furukawa who was born and raised in Hakata, to provide the UK with highly crafted, genuine tonkotsu rarely found outside Japan. Shoryu's owner Tak Tokumine is also a native of Fukuoka city and along with Kanji is dedicated to championing his hometown’s local speciality.

Address:
Static map showing venue location
Address: 84 New Oxford Street
London
WC1A 1HB
Transport: Tube: Tottenham Court Rd
Contact:
www.shoryuramen.com/stores/79-new-oxford-street shoryu.nos@shoryuramen.com
Users say (2)

  • 5 star:0
  • 4 star:1
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
tastemaker

My visit to Shoryu New Oxford Street was a nice  experience for many reasons:

  • when we arrived around noon on a Sunday I expected it to be full, but there were just a few people and we got a table very fast
  • they had a 5 pound ramen deal 
  • the ramen (of course ) was delicious
  • the staff was friendly and fast


My only negative comment is that the background music was too loud and maybe instead of the top hits something "ambient" would have been better.


tastemaker

You know when you have a dish and love it so much you crave it for weeks after? I'm having that with a dish from Shoryu.

This is a brilliant ramen restaurant on New Oxford Street, and as you expect they do ramen very well! (And by 'very well' I mean up there with the best).

I also had one of the most beautiful and delicious cocktails I've ever had (pink geisha).

The restaurant itself is bright, simple and spacious.

I must say when I last dined there, two of us ordered from the set menu and we found the order the food arrived in a bit strange.

First came the main- a divine big bowl of 'white natural' ramen done with soy milk and tofu- this is the dish I can't stop feeling like. Halfway through that came the cocktails; and it ended with the buns.

I was just too full to enjoy the bun- as light and fluffy as it is, I just picked out the halloumi and mushroom filling. It was delicious with perfectly balanced flavours but it would've been so much better as a starter.

Maybe it was a blip in the service- our waitress had apparently clocked off and was eating her dinner so we had to get the attention of other waiters to ask when we were getting our cocktails/ buns/ ask for the bill.

I would also love it if they could make their deals and specials consistent across all their branches. I got really excited when I saw on their site that they do 'fiver Monday' and £9.90 ramen but then saw it's only available at two of their restaurants.

But I'm looking forward to trying the rest of their menu!

