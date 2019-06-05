Shoryu Ramen New Oxford Street
Occupying what was Ichiryu (an udon joint), the clean-lined New Oxford Street branch of the Shoryu Ramen chain brings steaming bowls of ramen to a hungry crowd of West End shoppers, workers and theatregoers. The signature ganso tonkotsu with added shallots is a great go-to dish, complete with a wonderfully meaty broth, smoky pork belly and a gooey slow-cooked egg, but variations on the theme cut it too (try the Dracula riff loaded with caramelised garlic and garlic chips or the version with red miso sauce, sweetcorn and bamboo shoots). The menu also features gyoza dumplings, tempura, hirata buns and katsu curries on rice – although ramen is the real star of the show. Kids get a decent mini deal with matcha ice cream to finish, while drinks include Kagua craft beers as well as saké, shochu and plum wine.
