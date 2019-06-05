Shoryu Ramen New Oxford Street

Occupying what was Ichiryu (an udon joint), the clean-lined New Oxford Street branch of the Shoryu Ramen chain brings steaming bowls of ramen to a hungry crowd of West End shoppers, workers and theatregoers. The signature ganso tonkotsu with added shallots is a great go-to dish, complete with a wonderfully meaty broth, smoky pork belly and a gooey slow-cooked egg, but variations on the theme cut it too (try the Dracula riff loaded with caramelised garlic and garlic chips or the version with red miso sauce, sweetcorn and bamboo shoots). The menu also features gyoza dumplings, tempura, hirata buns and katsu curries on rice – although ramen is the real star of the show. Kids get a decent mini deal with matcha ice cream to finish, while drinks include Kagua craft beers as well as saké, shochu and plum wine.

Located moments from London's bustling Oxford Street, step into Shoryu after a triumphant shopping spree or dine pre-theatre on our excellent range of ramen. Boasting chic and contemporary decor, enjoy a warm welcome in this fantastic location. Just 2 minutes from Tottenham Court Road station. From the team behind Japan Centre, Shoryu Ramen launched in November 2012 and has been recommended in the Michelin Guide 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Shoryu Ramen specialises in Hakata tonkotsu ramen from the Hakata district of Fukuoka city on the southern island of Kyushu, Japan. Hakata tonkotsu ramen is a style of ramen made with a thick, rich, white pork soup and thin, straight ramen noodles. Our Hakata tonkotsu ramen recipe has been specially created by our Executive Chef Kanji Furukawa who was born and raised in Hakata, to provide the UK with highly crafted, genuine tonkotsu rarely found outside Japan. Shoryu's owner Tak Tokumine is also a native of Fukuoka city and along with Kanji is dedicated to championing his hometown’s local speciality.