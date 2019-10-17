Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Sketch Lecture Room & Library

Sketch Lecture Room & Library

Restaurants, Haute cuisine Mayfair
4 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars
(4user reviews)
(Photograph: The Lecture Room & Library at Sketch)
1/5
Photograph: The Lecture Room & Library at Sketch
(Photograph: The Lecture Room & Library at Sketch)
2/5
Photograph: The Lecture Room & Library at Sketch
(Photograph: The Lecture Room & Library at Sketch)
3/5
Photograph: The Lecture Room & Library at Sketch
(Photograph: The Lecture Room & Library at Sketch)
4/5
Photograph: The Lecture Room & Library at Sketch
(Photograph: The Lecture Room & Library at Sketch)
5/5
Photograph: The Lecture Room & Library at Sketch

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

The grandest dining room at Sketch, serving high-priced haute cuisine.

For anyone who doesn’t know Sketch (what? Really?), it’s a visually spectacular multi-room homage to eating and drinking: a place on the bucket list of every tourist, plus plenty of resident oligarchs. And if you thought the rest of the building, from its pink Shrigley room to the iconic pod loos, was memorable, then this, the dining room at the top of the building is quite literally the icing on the cake. Think of it as a splash of Louis XIV, a little bit of Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and a dash of exotic palace. But surprisingly, especially given its three-Michelin-starred status, it’s not an intimidating space. From the moment you head past the red rope, you’re welcomed into what feels like a majestic dinner in a castle. Even the way they open the doors, with a ceremonial ‘ta-dah’, is brilliantly theatrical.

The menu is equally OTT. Every ‘dish’ is in fact several tiny items that arrive at once (the £22 ‘grand dessert’ is seven). But here’s the thing: though excellent, the cooking is no better than you’d get in any other haute cuisine joint. It’s just a little kooky and spread across a lot of tiny plates. And if you’re wondering how the Lecture Room gets away with its obscene pricing, the answer is simple: it’s Sketch.

Sketch Lecture Room & Library says
The Lecture Room & Library is Sketch's two-Michelin Starred fine dining restaurant.

With an aesthetic created by leading interior designer, Gahban O'Keeffe, all tasting and a la carte menus are devised by French master chef Pierre Gagnaire.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 9 Conduit St
London
W1S 2XG
Transport: Tube: Oxford Circus
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £310.
Do you own this business?

Users say (4)

5 out of 5 stars
View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...