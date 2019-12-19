A daytime café near Dalston Junction.

Just down the road from Dalston Junction station, Snackbar tends to be filled with good-looking, young people. It’s all very likeable with cheery staff and minimalist decor, from funky plants to turmeric-coloured tables and cool touches like wall hooks for menus (and coats).

The food? Not sensational but perfectly fine. And it’s pretty. This is stuff that’s practically pleading to have its photo taken – dishes like a dazzling rice bowl topped with crunchy tempura mushrooms, pickled squash, sharp kimchi, cavolo nero and an egg yolk begging to be burst open (while you film). Fun for the eyes and decent to eat. There were delicious treats too, such as the pumpkin pie with its swish, refined sweetness.

Then some tacos came with those attractive blue corn tortillas, laden with scrambled egg, avo, pickled onion and cheese. Again, a beauty to look at, and comforting. It was, sadly, a little lacking in flavour, though much more exciting once revved up with hot sauce (you’ll need to ask for this, but staff are eager to help: we were given five Tabasco variants). Elsewhere, a croissant was forgettably average and, although the peanut butter and chocolate cookie was scrumptiously soft, there was little sign of the promised miso. Still, Snackbar is a charming addition to Dalston.