A Swedish bakery and coffee shop in the heart of Soho.

Set in the heart of Soho, Söderberg is a Swedish-inspired bakery by day, and a pizza-slash-cocktail joint by night. While the café itself might look more at home on the streets of Stockholm, this growing chain actually originated in Scotland. By day, you can nip in for a light bite, a work session (the wi-fi is high-speed and you’re never pressured to leave), or simply to escape the crowds of shoppers on nearby Oxford Street. Once inside, make sure to order its signature kardemummabullar (cardamom buns). Baked on site, they’re sweet, sticky and thickly laced with fragrant cinnamon.

Söderberg is also a coffee shop. And it’s one that knows its brew: not too bitter but strong and full-bodied. The beans are courtesy of master Swedish roasters Johan & Nyström: not an easy find in this city. The rest of the short menu is unpretentious and features a few simple classics, like open sandwiches and perfectly poached eggs. None of the food is especially out of the ordinary, but the fresh homemade sauces and pickled veggies help to elevate every plate: servings arrive lightly drizzled in a dill, lemon and crème fraîche dressing with dried chilli flakes, or a sprinkling of crunchy seeds and crisped mint leaves.

Decorated in mid-century Scandi style, Söderberg is all wood panels, sleek lamps and dinky Ikea glasses. But just before you think it’s too clean-lined and functional, the comfy couches and friendly servers lend it a welcome touch of homeliness. You can even bring your own vinyl and give it a spin on their decks. If you’re in the area and in need of a pitstop, Söderberg is well worth a visit.