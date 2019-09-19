Söderberg
Time Out says
A Swedish bakery and coffee shop in the heart of Soho.
Set in the heart of Soho, Söderberg is a Swedish-inspired bakery by day, and a pizza-slash-cocktail joint by night. While the café itself might look more at home on the streets of Stockholm, this growing chain actually originated in Scotland. By day, you can nip in for a light bite, a work session (the wi-fi is high-speed and you’re never pressured to leave), or simply to escape the crowds of shoppers on nearby Oxford Street. Once inside, make sure to order its signature kardemummabullar (cardamom buns). Baked on site, they’re sweet, sticky and thickly laced with fragrant cinnamon.
Söderberg is also a coffee shop. And it’s one that knows its brew: not too bitter but strong and full-bodied. The beans are courtesy of master Swedish roasters Johan & Nyström: not an easy find in this city. The rest of the short menu is unpretentious and features a few simple classics, like open sandwiches and perfectly poached eggs. None of the food is especially out of the ordinary, but the fresh homemade sauces and pickled veggies help to elevate every plate: servings arrive lightly drizzled in a dill, lemon and crème fraîche dressing with dried chilli flakes, or a sprinkling of crunchy seeds and crisped mint leaves.
Decorated in mid-century Scandi style, Söderberg is all wood panels, sleek lamps and dinky Ikea glasses. But just before you think it’s too clean-lined and functional, the comfy couches and friendly servers lend it a welcome touch of homeliness. You can even bring your own vinyl and give it a spin on their decks. If you’re in the area and in need of a pitstop, Söderberg is well worth a visit.
By day, enjoy one of our signature cinnamon or cardamom buns, still warm from the oven, alongside a Johan & Nyström coffee, roasted in Stockholm and poured with time and skill by talented baristas. For brunch, enjoy a continental breakfast tray or poached or scrambled eggs with homemade sauces & sides. We also have homemade soup, steaming hot and served with our sourdough bread and open sandwiches piled high with quality, seasonal ingredients. We also offer Swedish style waffles, warm and crisp and topped with everything from smoked salmon and caviar to lemon curd and chili chocolate.
By night, settle down in the downstairs lounge, furnished with period mid-century Swedish furniture with a crisp glass of wine, a Swedish or Icelandic ale or one of our classic cocktails with a Scandi twist; try our signature Fika Martini - an Espresso Martini made with Lake Vättern vodka and homemade Johan & Nyström coffee liqueur.
The downstairs lounge is home to our vinyl player and record collection, curated from our record shop neighbours on Berwick Street. If you've got a record of your own that you'd like to play, feel free to bring it along! Join us on Wednesday evenings for Lillördag (Little Saturday) where we'll host live music acts from Jazz to DJ sets. Visit http://www.soderberg.uk/lill-lordag for more info.
Details
|Address:
|
36 Berwick St
London
W1F 8RJ
|Transport:
|Tube: Oxford Circus
|Price:
|Lunch for two with coffee and service: around £35.
|Contact:
|New Private events:
|
This venue has areas available to hire for private eventsMore info
|Do you own this business?
Users say (2)
Average User Rating
5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:1
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
A great place for food and drinks. Good music on Wednesdays too.
Featured
Having discovered Soderberg in my time in Edinburgh, I was thrilled to find out that there was going to be a Soho branch opening soon. Soderbergh is the perfect place to spend countless hours working remotely, or relaxing with friends. With a chilled and informal atmosphere Soderberg is one of my favourite places to spend time in.