Sophie's Soho

A Soho branch of the steakhouse.

Most steakhouses have a leathery, masculine edge. Not Sophie’s. The space at its Soho branch is large, but the look is bright and airy. The chairs are leather, but also dainty. Most significantly, the menu has a raw section. It’s nice ordering meat in a space that doesn’t feel like it’s a boys’ club.

Starters were superb. Grilled octopus came melt-in-the-mouth tender, served on a bed of smoky baba ganoush. American-style rib croquettes, too, were fantastic – satisfyingly potato-y and spiked with chilli. Best of all though, was the service. My waitress was lovely, and the arrival of each new plate was perfectly paced.

But just as I was relaxing into a cosy, happy sensation of being in safe hands, my steak arrived overcooked. Seeing as Sophie’s is a steakhouse, and my fillet, at £35, was only a quid less expensive than its Hawksmoor equivalent, this was an unwelcome plot twist. More disappointments followed: a very weird burnt tomato and avocado salad, and a ‘charcoal’-infused panna cotta that tasted a bit like burnt plastic.

The meal was just about rescued by excellent fries and a perfect sticky toffee pudding. But it’s unpredictable. Shout out to that waitress, though. She’s a star.