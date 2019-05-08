A classy, Cambridge-based vegan restaurant arrives in London.

After causing a very positive plant-based stir in Cambridge, vegan restaurant Stem + Glory has found its way to London, settling in a tucked-away backstreet of the City.

The interior is chic and modern. As is the cooking. The various menus (covering pretty much every conceivable meal from brunch to Sunday lunch) are a combination of classics-with-a-cheffy twist, standalone creations and nods to current vegan food trends.

From the small-plates menu, the albóndigas – Spanish-style ‘meatballs’ – in tomato sauce were peppery and moreish. Kimchi pancakes were also good, lifted by a simple but crisp and tart pickle salad, although the pancakes themselves would have benefited from a touch more kimchi.

The highlight of the night, though, was roasted aubergine with chermoula (a rich, herby sauce). Full-flavoured and perfectly cooked, it had citrus notes of pomegranate and lime to cut through the natural creaminess of the aubergine.

Tacos with pulled jackfruit also hit the spot and were beautifully presented. A dessert of chocolate-and-almond cake was sadly lacking on the almond front, but otherwise good. Go for the fried banana with lime ice cream instead.

A word of warning: Stem + Glory leans towards the upmarket side of things and is priced accordingly. Luckily, its food is just about good enough to justify the bill. And there’s an extensive vegan drinks menu too (craft beer, wine, cocktails). The only real downer was a slight lack of atmosphere (and customers), even on a Friday evening. It’s certainly not because of the food; presumably the hidden-away location will take a while to find its way on to punters’ radars.

But do seek it out, if only to sample vegan cooking that isn’t just burgers or mac ’n’ cheese. There’s definitely room in London’s vegan scene for a creative joint like this.