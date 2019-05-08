Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Stem + Glory

Restaurants, Vegan Smithfield
4 out of 5 stars
Venue says Stem + Glory voted best Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant in London at the Design My Night 2019 awards!
A classy, Cambridge-based vegan restaurant arrives in London.

After causing a very positive plant-based stir in Cambridge, vegan restaurant Stem + Glory has found its way to London, settling in a tucked-away backstreet of the City.

The interior is chic and modern. As is the cooking. The various menus (covering pretty much every conceivable meal from brunch to Sunday lunch) are a combination of classics-with-a-cheffy twist, standalone creations and nods to current vegan food trends.

From the small-plates menu, the albóndigas – Spanish-style ‘meatballs’ – in tomato sauce were peppery and moreish. Kimchi pancakes were also good, lifted by a simple but crisp and tart pickle salad, although the pancakes themselves would have benefited from a touch more kimchi.

The highlight of the night, though, was roasted aubergine with chermoula (a rich, herby sauce). Full-flavoured and perfectly cooked, it had citrus notes of pomegranate and lime to cut through the natural creaminess of the aubergine.

Tacos with pulled jackfruit also hit the spot and were beautifully presented. A dessert of chocolate-and-almond cake was sadly lacking on the almond front, but otherwise good. Go for the fried banana with lime ice cream instead.

A word of warning: Stem + Glory leans towards the upmarket side of things and is priced accordingly. Luckily, its food is just about good enough to justify the bill. And there’s an extensive vegan drinks menu too (craft beer, wine, cocktails). The only real downer was a slight lack of atmosphere (and customers), even on a Friday evening. It’s certainly not because of the food; presumably the hidden-away location will take a while to find its way on to punters’ radars.

But do seek it out, if only to sample vegan cooking that isn’t just burgers or mac ’n’ cheese. There’s definitely room in London’s vegan scene for a creative joint like this.

Stem + Glory London brings delicious plant based dining to the Square Mile in a beautiful newly constructed 56 cover restaurant. The bright and contemporary space has a feature acoustic wall, and a chefs table overlooking the busy central open kitchen serving up vegan brunch, lunch, evening dining and special tasting menu events. Stem + Glory believe that vegan food can be healthy AND delicious. Chefs draw inspiration from global menus and focus on creating a unique depth of flavour solely from plant based ingredients. The menu is contemporary, but still accessible, and aims to draw a wide audience from those who are seeking simple and delicious vegan food, alongside those seeking a more gastronomic vegan dining experience. Stem + Glory London is the brands' second site, and the blueprint for future sites. Stem + Glory has completed two successful Crowdfund raises, the most recent one was for the London site, smashing their target in record time. Says Stem + Glory founder Louise: "The backdrop to our success has been the rapid and exponential shift in attitudes towards plant based cuisine. We now see animal welfare and veganism regularly in the media, and corporations, supermarkets and ordinary folk are becoming more and more willing to make a stand for healthier and more ethical lifestyles. Our hope and aim is that we can make a contribution towards this shift in consciousness, in order that we can all live in a more peaceful and harmonious world"

Address: Barts Square
60 Bartholomew Close
London
EC1A 7BF
Transport: Tube: Chancery Lane
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £85.
Contact:
www.stemandglory.uk info@stemandglory.uk
