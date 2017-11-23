Stoke House markets itself as a ‘modern take on the great British carvery’. Which, when you consider what the average suburban carvery is like, may not sound that appealing. But thank God, this cavernous, noisy Nova restaurant is better than expected.
First, the good stuff: a burrata starter was cleanly, creamily delicious, slicked with good oil. Thick slivers of smoked salmon were similarly decent, grease-free and not overbearingly fishy (though, again, not made in-house – this was from London Fields’ Secret Smokehouse).
Luckily, for a restaurant that talks a big game about its flesh, the meaty main plates were excellent. A massive slice of beef rump came perfectly cooked, butter-soft and juicily pink throughout (even if the grated horseradish was sparse to the point of pointlessness). A pile of lamb belly, too, was killer: the fatty seam and skin just crisp, the rose-coloured meat intensely full-flavoured (excellent salsa verde to boot).
But the sundries and sides were a letdown. The beef dripping focaccia was absolutely lacking any meaty, oily moisture. An iron ramekin of ‘smoked’ cauliflower cheese was tepid and watery. Garlic and thyme roast new potatoes weren’t particularly herbaceous, and only half the portion seemed properly roasted. These details count. And while I couldn’t fault the concept behind or taste of a Mr Whippy baked Alaska sundae, it was pretty scruffily presented. Stoke House isn’t a bad place to eat, by any means, but the overall execution smacks of ‘it’ll do’ a bit too much for comfort. One for the local office workers.
The Stoke House specialises in sourced premium cuts, sourced from Phillip Warren master butcher in Cornwall. Provenance is key – we only select cuts from the most delicious breeds. All our meat is cooked in our smoker on site, using a blend of English woods to bring about the uniquely delicious flavours.
Our salad wall offers healthy options made and dressed on the spot. We will locally source a huge selection of leaves, proteins and grains, allowing for a healthy balanced meal when paired with the meats. We also offer British classics such as prawn cocktail, east-london smoked salmon, and smoked bone marrow with toast as slightly smaller plates.
Our Sunday roast is legendary - for £15 you can have half a beer can chicken, (or a whole for 2 to share) old spot leg of pork, or for £4 more, rare roasted rump of dexter beef, all accompanied with yorkshire puddings, smoked cauliflower cheese, honey glazed carrots and lashings of proper gravy. Wash down with our 2 for 1 happy hour Langley's Gin cocktails.
We are now taking enquiries for Christmas lunch and dinner, for parties from 6 upwards.
|Venue name:
|Stoke House
|Contact:
|Address:
|
NOVA Victoria
81 Buckingham Palace Rd
Victoria
London
SW1W 0AJ
|Transport:
|Tube: Victoria
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
|Menu:
|View Menu
|Do you own this business?
You may be interested in:
Average User Rating
4.8 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:7
- 4 star:2
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
The lamb belly here justifies the 5 stars alone!! Reminds me of a New York style restaurant - large, modern & vibrant. A great addition to the previous sparse Victoria offerings. Good buzz, friendly efficient staff & did I mention the lamb belly?! A plate of moist, tender deliciousness. A carnivors dream! Cauliflower cheese is the perfect accompaniment
Featured
A buzzing atmosphere and delicious food seem to be the signature ingredients of a Ricker Restaurant not to mention exquisite cocktails and impeccable service.This restaurant ticked all the boxes for a quality experience. My mouth is watering writing this as I recall the succulent lamb belly melting in my mouth not to mention the amazing sauces (chimchurri, salsa verde, and wild garlic pesto) each infused with a perfect balance of flavours. If your looking for somewhere modern and stylish yet traditionally British, Stoke House is the place to go!
Featured
Truly scrumptious! Loved the short rib in particular, excellent service, perfectly cooked meat, great variety of sides, and sublime cocktails... what more can you ask for?! Cant wait to go back and try their Sunday Roast
Featured
Been a couple of times now. If you like perfectly cooked meat with a smokey edge this is the place for you (and me!). Good sides. Don't miss the lamb belly. Srsly.
Featured
Superb atmosphere and location. And the food was amazing and delicious!! I can't wait to come back again!! Also all the cocktails I tried were incredible ! Looking forward to the next visit!!!
Featured
Went here for Sunday roast, the slow cooked beef and pork shoulder we're incredible, and the cask wine was superb. Fantastic atmosphere and decor too. Looking forward to going back during the week to try something different. Definitely recommend.
Featured
popped in here last week.. awesome. quality of the food off the hook, wine brilliant. the dining room is warm and friendly. what london needs - great value - great atmosphere get down there.....
Featured
The meat at this restaurant is off the hook - great value for money too. We popped in for dinner as we came out of the station - rare rump which was so tender - just like fillet and amazing Ottolenghi style salads. The bill only came to £15 each. Def one for the post work Victoria office crowd or travellers around the station. Very cool interior and great vibes. Wine from the cask. Apparently they do a roast which I will definitely be trying next time I visit.
Featured
Quality of the meat is outstanding! The concept is unique as you are in charge of your own lunch or dinner. Make it under 20mins or stay the whole night. Perfect for drinks too!