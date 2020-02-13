Sussex
If you’ve been following the life and times of the Gladwin brothers, you’ll know that the food-focused trio (one farmer, one chef, one restaurateur) first won our hearts – and bellies – with Notting Hill’s The Shed, a pitched-roof, shiplap-clad building with staff so enthusiastic and rosy-cheeked it was as if they too had been reared at the family farm. More modern Brit locals followed: Rabbit (Chelsea), then Nutbourne (Battersea). And now, in what feels like a finale: a central London restaurant, named for the county they call home.
As with its siblings, it’s a handsome joint, which is all the more impressive given the potential awkwardness of the U-shaped site. One side is a bar, the other a dining room proper. (Just avoid the table opposite the top of the staircase: I sat here a decade ago, when this address belonged to Arbutus, and the feeling of vertigo is unchanged.) The look is less twee: farmhouse furniture and oak floors, sure, but ebony walls and antique-style metals too. It’s all very Soho.
The cooking has its moments. A couple of dishes – moreish hare ragù over perfect pappardelle, say, or a plate of giant, puffy tempura herbs with chive yoghurt – showed the kitchen at the top of its game. But other plates fell into the ‘great, but’ category: some slip-up or other holding them in the silver medal spot. A tartare of otherwise beautiful Sussex beef was marred by too-strong raw onion; a cured monkfish starter unpleasantly salty. Needle-like ‘salt and vinegar’ potato chips were crunchy and pleasant, but lacked the promised vinegar.
And the service – always a Gladwin strong suit – was slow, and in need of the group’s trademark charm. Sussex is good, yes, but has room for growth.
A signature at Sussex, wellingtons are always on the menu; glorious re-imaginings of the classic wellington, which often include venison, hare, mallard, Sussex lamb, or beef chateaubriand.
Every Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm, all can enjoy a fantastic 2/3 course set menu for £24/£28, including coffee and a cookie! Sussex' a la carte menu is on offer every evening for dinner from Tuesday - Saturday from 5.30pm. Enjoy a pre or post-theatre dinner from 5.30 - 6.30pm and again from 10 -11pm.
On Sundays, indulge in a roast complete with sky-scraper Yorkshire puddings and seasonal veg sides, including cauliflower cheese and fat-roasted potatoes.
Our epic 'Kitchen Table' offers a dining experience in the beating heart of the kitchen, alongside Sussex chefs as they cook your meal in front of you, serve and host you and your guests! Be a part of the passion that goes into every dish and join in the banter!
The Kitchen Table hosts events once a month, hosted by Chef Patron Oliver Gladwin - Join him and his brigade on Saturday, the15th of February.
63-64 Frith St
London
W1D 3JW
|Tube: Tottenham Court Road
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £115.
Excellent experience at Sussex - had a really fun Friday evening here with friends and been again since for one of the best Sunday Roasts! Definitely go for their sharing wellington and pond pudding for dessert. Great spot - would highly recommend!