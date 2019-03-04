Sutton and Sons (Vegan)

The vegan branch of a family-run fish and chip enterprise.

It’s true: the fish and chip experts have converted the menu at their other Hackney site to one that’s 100 percent vegan. Inside, it feels like a cosy, traditional chippy, though the sizeable menu is anything but traditional.

A ‘prawn’ cocktail (for ’70s nostalgia vibes, presumably) made from Japanese potato starch looked uncannily like the real thing. The taste was fishy-ish, but not overpowering – a bit like actual prawns, really. Similarly, some impressive ‘valamari’ confirmed that if you know what you’re doing with a shiitake mushroom, you can make something that looks and feels a hell of a lot like calamari, albeit with a milder flavour.

Most intriguing was the battered banana blossom (a flower from the banana plant that gets vegans all excited), looking for all the world like cod or haddock. The light, floral flavour is pleasant, if not particularly fishy, but with tartar sauce and a squeeze of lemon, it does the job. And let’s not forget the chips, which are thick, satisfying and grease-free. Perfect for slathering in the rich curry sauce or a generous portion of mushy peas. The batter, by the way, is great – crisp, but mercifully light – and it’s a nice touch to offer items without it. And if kooky fish-free-fish isn’t your bag, there are burgers, pies and sausages galore.

It would have been so easy for Sutton and Sons to open a bog-standard vegan chippy serving deep-fried seitan and tofu and little else. Instead, time and thought have been put in to the project, resulting in genuinely interesting dishes. Sure, they don’t taste exactly like fish (good luck tracking down something that does), but the creative, tasty aquatic alternatives served here, by people who know their chip shop game, are worth celebrating.