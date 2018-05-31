Taka

Restaurants, Japanese Mayfair
Taka
Taka
Taka
A sushi restaurant in Mayfair.

Tucked into the tiny eighteenth-century jewel of a square that is Shepherd Market, this sushi restaurant has a perfect location. Inside, it’s pleasantly unstuffy: a narrow room with heavy dark-wood panelling, wipe-clean banquettes and a soundtrack of sugary pop.

The menu is large, with dedicated robata and kushiyaki (grilled and fried skewers) sections, but sushi is by far the best thing to order here so let’s start with that. A highlight was the soft-shell crab roll dotted with beautifully orange cod roe – so often metallic, the meat of this crab was juicy and crisp. A prawn tempura roll, too, was texturally rich; the sushi rice delicate, with a good bite. The quality of the fish at Taka is very high – tuna nigiri, particularly, was succulent. But Taka has a bit of a problem with over-saucing. Perceptible in the otherwise impressive rolls, this was pronounced on the non-sushi side of the menu. Hamachi (young Japanese amberjack or tuna) carpaccio came with a really overwhelming truffle dressing. Dishes of diced aubergine, vegetable tempura and octopus karaage were massively over-fried. And while the service was friendly, they also did that annoying thing of bringing every single dish at the same time so you feel rushed into eating unbelievably fast and spend the whole time anxious about knocking something over.

Go to Taka if you fancy Japanese and you’re in Shepherd Market, but stick to the sushi. And ask them to take it slow.

Taka says
TAKA is centred on offering high end Japanese food in a chic location. Using the highest quality ingredients and the freshest produce this is Japanese food at its finest.

Expect to be enticed by an extensive selection of Japanese signature dishes from tataki, tempura and salads to sashimi platters, inside out rolls and yaktori alongside the stunning cocktail collection using sake, Japanese whiskies and liquors.
By: Kitty Drake

Venue name: Taka
Contact:
Address: 18 Shepherd Market
Mayfair
London
W1J 7QH
Transport: Tube: Green Park
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: £75.
Staff Writer

What a great new additional to Mayfair!


There is usually a lot of stigma around eating in Mayfair with many thinking you'll pay through the nose just because of the area. This classy Japanese restaurant manages to tow the line perfectly between staying affordable in an expensive area and delivering, honestly, some of the best sushi I've ever eaten in my life.


It's a small-ish space but the decor is really well done - not flashy and overblown but subtle with more than a hint of style. There's a small bar downstairs as well which would be great for a quick post-work drink but wouldn't house more than 20 people comfortably.


The real highlight is the food though, which stands up against any Japanese food I've eaten. The octopus salad was super, with a delicious yuzu miso dressing and a great idea for a sharing plate. The hamachi nigri was a new dish for me but didn't disappoint at all, and old favourites like tuna sashimi and california rolls were spot in.


They have a very reasonable lunch set menu too, so I'd suggest getting a table before this hidden gem becomes packed to the rafters. One of my top 3 Japanese restaurants in the world...ever! Well done to the team at Taka.


When my old favorite Japanese restaurant shut I have been looking for a new one, well I think my search just might be over! The evening started in its cocktail bar downstairs, with a couple of well-deserved cocktails, before my partner in crime turned up. We started with crispy squid, Octopus salad, veg tempura, black cod & sweet potato wedges, with some hot sake. The octopus was so tender and fresh, the veg tempura was al dente and wow the black cod was amazing, the best I've had since I went to Nobu when I first arrived in London. In fact, the quilty of the food was matched by the cooking. Highly recommended!