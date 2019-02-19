Tamarind
A smart Indian restaurant in Mayfair.
Revamped in autumn 2018, this, the original Tamarind, has a classic, timeless feel, with a hint of something aquatic (think spearmint pastel tiles offsetting cream leather banquettes). But for a Michelin-starred Mayfair Indian it’s surprisingly buzzy, too, thanks, in part, to not one but two open kitchens (one for bread being kneaded and meat being skewered, then slung in the tandoor; the other for everything else). We’ll overlook the ’90s R&B.
The food is stunning. For comfort, go for lentils spiked with the crunch of fragrant mustard seeds (£8), fiery stir-fried okra (£8) or a plate of rich goat chop curry (£24). But for something more memorable, try the papaya, mango and cucumber salad (£12). An Indian twist on a som tam, it was a tangle of crunchy young fruit, red chilli, crushed peanuts and coriander. Now stop. And save space (you’ll need it), for the baked coconut rice. Creamy, with hints of spice and the occasional surprise of candied cashew, it came topped with curls of young coconut and a fruity guava sorbet. Subtle and sublime.
One thing though. The subterranean setting means it’s not your best bet for a sunshine lunch: go in winter, or after dark.
|Tamarind
20 Queen Street
London
W1J 5PR
|Tube: Green Park tube
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £150.
Tamarind Kitchen, an offshoot Indian restaurant of the Tamarind’s One Michelin star in Mayfair, is a more casual dining experience located on Wardour Street in Soho.
My companion and I arrived on a Tuesday evening without any booking. The place was very busy with many business type clients.
The room, which had a rather confused décor theme of both contemporary and ‘fancy,’ was so poorly lit that we had to use a torch to read the menu.
For starters, we ordered the Aloo Tikki Chaat. The potato cakes and chickpeas were coated with a sweet yoghurt sauce. This was probably the best dish we ate. The Pudina Chops which were chargrilled spiced lamb cutlets with fresh mint were flavoursome but not as tender as I would have liked them to be.
For mains, we ordered the Dal Makhani. The black lentils were creamy but rather disappointing, as they didn’t quite have the right seasoning.
The Dum Goshti Biryani arrived covered in pastry and looked very authentic. Sadly I felt the quality of the pastry didn’t add any extra dimension to the rice and the pieces of lamb were verging on chewy.This was accompanied by a cooling yoghurt side dish of Raita and a traditional gravy of theirs called Mirchi ka Salan.
For an ALOO Tikki Chaat at £7.00, Pudina Chops at £12, Dal Makhani at £7.50 and Biryani at £16, prices are not cheap and the food is very mediocre. Having enjoyed eating in Tamarind of Mayfair is what steered me here in the first place. Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite come anywhere near as good as it’s other branch.
