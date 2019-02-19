Tamarind

A smart Indian restaurant in Mayfair.

Revamped in autumn 2018, this, the original Tamarind, has a classic, timeless feel, with a hint of something aquatic (think spearmint pastel tiles offsetting cream leather banquettes). But for a Michelin-starred Mayfair Indian it’s surprisingly buzzy, too, thanks, in part, to not one but two open kitchens (one for bread being kneaded and meat being skewered, then slung in the tandoor; the other for everything else). We’ll overlook the ’90s R&B.

The food is stunning. For comfort, go for lentils spiked with the crunch of fragrant mustard seeds (£8), fiery stir-fried okra (£8) or a plate of rich goat chop curry (£24). But for something more memorable, try the papaya, mango and cucumber salad (£12). An Indian twist on a som tam, it was a tangle of crunchy young fruit, red chilli, crushed peanuts and coriander. Now stop. And save space (you’ll need it), for the baked coconut rice. Creamy, with hints of spice and the occasional surprise of candied cashew, it came topped with curls of young coconut and a fruity guava sorbet. Subtle and sublime.

One thing though. The subterranean setting means it’s not your best bet for a sunshine lunch: go in winter, or after dark.

By: Tania Ballantine

Venue name: Tamarind
Visit Website Call Venue 020 7629 3561
Address: 20 Queen Street
London
W1J 5PR
Transport: Tube: Green Park tube
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £150.
Tamarind Kitchen, an offshoot Indian restaurant of the Tamarind’s One Michelin star in Mayfair, is a more casual dining experience located on Wardour Street in Soho.

My companion and I arrived on a Tuesday evening without any booking. The place was very busy with many business type clients.

The room, which had a rather confused décor theme of both contemporary and ‘fancy,’ was so poorly lit that we had to use a torch to read the menu.

For starters, we ordered the Aloo Tikki Chaat. The potato cakes and chickpeas were coated with a sweet yoghurt sauce. This was probably the best dish we ate. The Pudina Chops which were chargrilled spiced lamb cutlets with fresh mint were flavoursome but not as tender as I would have liked them to be.

For mains, we ordered the Dal Makhani. The black lentils were creamy but rather disappointing, as they didn’t quite have the right seasoning.

The Dum Goshti Biryani arrived covered in pastry and looked very authentic. Sadly I felt the quality of the pastry didn’t add any extra dimension to the rice and the pieces of lamb were verging on chewy.This was accompanied by a cooling yoghurt side dish of Raita and a traditional gravy of theirs called Mirchi ka Salan.

For an ALOO Tikki Chaat at £7.00, Pudina Chops at £12, Dal Makhani at £7.50 and Biryani at £16, prices are not cheap and the food is very mediocre. Having enjoyed eating in Tamarind of Mayfair is what steered me here in the first place. Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite come anywhere near as good as it’s other branch.

Tastemaker

We were led downstairs to a spacious dining room and seated straight away.

The place is very popular so i do recommend a reservation.
They offer a pre theater menu with lots of tasty dishes £35 ph or an a la carte menu.
We chose the Kabab selection and this was substantial and VERY tasty. A huge tiger prawn, chicken, monk fish and lamb chop. 
For our main we selected an array of dishes so we could sample  everything. They have a good cocktail selection and were more than happy to make a cocktail for me that was not on their list. The staff were very friendly and attentive.
I will defintely be back and they do have a monthly competition where you can win a meal for 2 if you place your business card in the bowl.
Tastemaker

This is a Michelin star restaurant with a host of awards including reaching the top ten in the ‘Best in Britain Award’ every year since its inauguration in 1995. Now that’s saying something. The main dining area is located in the windowless basement of the building and the room relies on sparse atmospheric lighting to light up the white, brown and bronze walls. This creates a very intimate and calm atmosphere which suits an evening meal, but I can image the setting being a tiny bit oppressive for dining in on a bring sunny day. 

Despite the decor, this is an Indian restaurant that I would recommend to all for its food.


