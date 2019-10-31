Tayyabs
A longstanding and beloved Punjabi curry house in Whitechapel.
Pity the ‘proper’ Londoner who’s never been to Tayyabs. Apart from a recent-ish capitulation to table bookings, Whitechapel’s evergreen institution of a Punjabi curry house is one of the great stalwarts of the city’s food scene; its sizzling mounds of lamb chops one of its defining dishes.
That said, the food is good, rather than great. We hammered through a table-full of standards and house classics. Delicately flavoured cubes of paneer, cooked in the tandoor, had a light, marshmallowy bite; while a karahi tarka dhal, festooned with crisp onions, was soupy and comforting. Best of all was the house signature ‘dry meat’: a pan of hyper-fragrant slow-cooked lamb, humming with long-rendered fat and a harmonious heft of indeterminate spices. Glorious stuff, and best mopped up with papery paratha or chewy pillows of keema naan.
But other dishes were more underwhelming. Pakora were mealy and tepid; and the feted lamb chops, while still violently frizzling, felt a little anaemic and undersized. Still, it’s an atmospherically hectic spot, the staff are still reliably aloof and you’ll pay pennies for insurmountably gargantuan portions. Long may it live on.
83-89 Fieldgate Street
London
E1 1JU
|Tube: Whitechapel
|Dinner for two with soft drinks and service: around £40.
I have been to Tayyabs several times in the past. It's cheap, BYOB, and the food is decent. However, my issue is with the staff, in particular the manager.
It was my girlfriend's birthday and I had purchased a personalised cake and bought it to the restaurant shortly before she arrived, with clear instructions on when to bring it out. There is a £10 charge for them to bring the cake out. This is pretty steep, but what the hell; she'd love the surprise.
So here goes..
We finish our meals, my friend goes over and asks them to start preparing the cake. A waiter then comes over, clears our table, and starts setting out small plates with spoons...surprise over.
One of the waiter then walks over and brashly announces to the whole table "where is the cake?", at this point I am appalled. My friend goes over to speak to the main desk and they give him the cake in the box it came in. He explains, they are charging us to present the cake, after which the rudely agree. Then they come back to the table and ask for candles. I give them candles.
10 minutes later, surprise completely over, they bring the cake.
Then the bill comes with the £10 charge. I tell them I'd like this to be removed because of the hassle that was involved and fact they spoilt the surprise. The waiter says no, calls over a more senior manager. This guy also says no, all very rudely and aggressively. He then calls over the general manager. I reasonably state why I don't think this charge should be added, all things considered. The general manager, in a very hostile manner, out right refuses, with no explanation, attempt to discuss the point, just shouts that I have to pay the bill, "or else" as he aggressively put it.
I continued to debate the issue, after seeing these are completely unreasonable people I begrudgingly had to pay the charge, life is too short.
For a restaurant that features in Time Out, had a table bill of over £100 and had ruined a very simple request, they had the audacity to still charge £10 for bringing our own cake. I am most frustrated by the aggressive, disrespectful and outright nasty behaviour of the manager.
This is an absolute disgrace and there should be consequences to treating human beings this way, let alone paying customers.
There are much nice restaurants close by that offer BYOB and great food. I'd urge decent people to avoid Tayyabs and go to one of the other alternatives. This kind of behaviour should not be allowed to slide.
It was too busy and it seems they can't manage - the waiting time for the table is never realistic - I was told 5 mins on numerous occasions & ended up waiting 40 mins - staff were very rude throughout & the food was over cooked - used to be a great place but has gone downhill - won't be going back again
One of the worst restaurant ever I visited. Went there after seeing the ratings from timeout website but very dissatisfied and gravely disappointed with service, quality of food, cleanliness and the treatment from management when I complained.
Staff were rude, grumpy, miserable. Do not care about customer service and when I asked for the manager to complain had shocker that he was the one who was rude to us when we entered but still voiced my opinion, however he thinks he wasn't and he feels he is get too many customers and believes they are doing very good and ny complain is baseless. By the way manager called me "Bro" when was complaining- is pathetic
Please think twice before go there
Was so dissatisfied with the service, so much so that it has forced me to write a review and I am the kind of person that never writes a review.
The customer service was extremely poor, glasses set out on the table were dirty!! The waitor looked at us annoyed with our pushchairs, and says in a rude tone 'Where Am I suppose to put these?!' Then implies that we hurry up and order so that we can leave quickly.
My friends little toddler accidently dropped salad on the floor, when we in formed the waiter, he comes out with 'what do you want me to do about it?!'
Didn't even offer to replace the salad, and we didn't dare ask, as we didn't want to be rudely spoken to again. We felt like we had to rush our food and leave. Never going back there again. Definitely not worth it!! They have a reputation for their rude customer service.
PLEASE DO NO NOT GO TO THIS HORRIBE RESTAURANT!!!! THERE ARE MOUSE DROPPINGS ON THE FLOOR AND THE FOOD WAS DISGUSTING!!!!
The worst Indian restaurant ever Dirty, crowdy, noisy. Moreover, even if you booked a table you need to wait at least 30mn before being seated and 1h more before being served. TO AVOID!!!
Front of house was in tatters. Place was rammed and the staff were rude and too busy. No one greeted you on the way in, I politely let the waiter know I'd like to get a table and was told to take a seat. After 25mins in the seated area, I asked another waiter how long it would be, he rudely replied that I should 'join the back of the queue'. I let him know that I had indeed been waiting for 25mins, as instructed, in the seating area. He replied that I hadn't been waiting for 25mins, and that I hadn't been in the seating area (effectively calling me a lier) ...?!?! To add insult to injury he then said 'join the back of the queue and pointed to huge standing queue. I felt pretty annoyed that I had been mis-directed to the wrong place to wait, then told I was a lier, and rudely waved off to join a queue. I pointed out that he was mistaken, that I had followed their instructions to wait in the seated area, and assured him we had been there for 25mins, did this not count as being in the queue etc. He said no, I had to join a standing queue to get a table and then re-iterated (very rudely) that I should 'join the back of the queue' and waved me off... The food smelt terrific, but we left after this treatment. They are sadly too popular to bother with the customers, who are just numbers to be rammed through the conveyor belt. Manners cost nothing.
I've been here plenty of times before and know the service is very average. This time the service was appalling and has completely ruined the place for me. It took forever for someone to come take our order and when they did they refused to serve me a glass of tap water. They said I had to buy a big bottle of mineral water. For a place that serves spicy curries it is a pretty poor service! Especially as we wanted to order other drinks as well. What is water to them?
The manager said we could get tap water but needed to be seated some place else as the section, they put us in, didn't serve water..?! The waiter of this section was extremely rude about it and was only interested in serving the large table next to us. If this is a rule then they should learn to explain it and don't be rude about it, I still don't understand why some "sections" would not serve water... For us to get another table however we needed to wait again for something to come up and they were going to hold off putting our order through.. Pretty much just waited in this restaurant not being served for an hour and not getting any water, or other drinks..
After waiting a bit for a new table, we left as it got us no where and our food wasn't going to get ordered anytime soon, It ruined the evening for us being spoken to super rudely and made to move tables all over a glass of water.....
This place USED to be great, now it's expanded (it's fair to say it used to be very difficult to get in, particularly without reservation) but the quality of the food has dropped hugely and together with the increase in size and increased prices you can't help but feel it's now making the most of it's former glory, at the expense of it. Couple that with the 'cash only' posters that look like they've been up for some time, resulting in a run to an ATM at nearby Tesco, I was left feeling that this place has seriously slumped and is just a cash cow these days. Shame, it used to be great. Service was pretty abrupt, sag aloo to accompany my main was a pool of oil. Stick to the dry starters, they were very nice with bread.
Simply amazing! I absolutely love the atmosphere, the buzz and obviously the food! I'm still drooling over the Lambchops and the Dry Meat curry. My go to Indian restaurant for sure!!
The first imprsssions of the restaurant were pleasant despite it being very busy (little privacy while sitting at a long table next to strangers) and noisy (Sunday late afternoon).
The service was poor. The wait to be served was long. It took about three attempts to ask various waiters to take the order.
The food came quite quickly but the bread and the drinks never arrived.
The card reader could not connect to the Internet. Cash was the only way to pay (luckily we had some).
The papadams and sauces were brought without being ordered and added to the bill.
All in all, the food was fine but not amazing. The service was very very poor.
Also be ready to have your clothing smell with cooking odours after you leave the restaurant.
I would not recommend the venue. I am surprised how it got 5 stars on Time Out while the average user’s experience is 3 stars.
Best restaurant in London if you like spicy food! Bring your own booze and eat amazing spiced curries (meat or veggie) and have for sure some lamb chops!
Made booking from bnb. It were highly recomended by the staff. The mixed grill were rally good and it were comparable to our favorite curry house in bradford. Place were really busy. Food spot on A1 loved it.
Best curry for miles
Swift service, consistant standard of food, great value.
The food is amazing and it's BYOB!
Tayyabs forever.
I'm very surprised by all the bad reviews for this restaurant. I've been a couple of times and always had a great night. You can book ahead which means you don't have to wait in the queue - I would recommend doing this as it avoids the waiting time!
I've enjoyed all of the curries I've tasted... the lamb chops and saag curry are delicious. I'll definitely be returning soon. Also it's BYO which means it ends up being a cheap night out!
Great food. The lamb chop starter is an absolute must.
Absolutely no idea why this place is so highly regarded. Must be for the meat. The non-meat dishes were very poor. There are plenty of Indian restaurants out there which do far better dhals and veg curries. I guess if you haven't eaten a proper curry before you don't know what to look for. For meathead students, tourists and space cadets.
Forget Brick Lane, walk a bit further and you're at the best Indian Restaurant in town.
SHASHI K you just said every thing I wanted to say word for word I agree !!! I don't think they deserve 1 star this Resturant owners are arrogant & img orang in every aspect of customer service skills, my only request is do not & I mean don't waste your money!! One more thing TIME OUT how can you recommend this Resturant ? Are you on TAYYABBS PAY BOOK. To do it 1 year is fine but to do it for 44 years I question your Resturant reviews!!
Horrible place to go out if you fancy have a nice time with your family. Staff were extremely rude and food was not tasty at all. I wouldn't ever want to go back.
Definitely one of the best Indian restaurants I've ever been to. The queue was huge, so I'd recommend making a reservation few days before. I wen't with a fairly big group of friends and we just ordered a bit of everything and shared. The food was amazing and we all end up being full without paying a crazy amount of money. If I had to say something against it, it's that they kind of mixed some of the dishes we oredered in a random way. Anyway, everything was delicious!
Delicious and authentic food, consistent quality, and a mango lassi to die for.
The best India restaurant in London, simply no other compares!
Absolute classic food. Totally hectic.
Best Indian food in London, although service is probably the worst in London.
My favourite restaurant in London! The starters set it apart from all the rest and the mains are fantastic.
I have eaten here for 20 year, which is not bad considering it opened in 1972. Since then I have seen it grow from a small canteen like space to a giant increasingly popular venue. It was always a busy place, in/out hello/goodbye kind of place but since the manager left to set up next door something changed. It got bigger but the food went downhill as quickly as its popularity increased and the portions went down too. The first thing I noticed was the plates no longer sizzle like they used to, a few do, but mostly no they don't. The meat got tougher and the whole place just got worse. There are several better options around, you may have to travel also. I regret this place being 'discovered', it really disappoints and the customers who eat there generally know no better than the locals who ate there and knew instantly if something was wrong. There are some 1 star reviews here like this one and they are right. The 5 stars maybe from those lucky enough to have had a good time, but sadly these are now rarities and not the norm. Also what I notice is that the new crowd also arrive very drunk and get drunker as the night goes on, the waitstaff and manager seem to know this and they don't care therefore how bad the food gets its just poor. They should not have compromised. Curries with 3 pieces of chewy meat in it. Dhal that has lost its life. Bland bland curries for western taste buds no more how would you like your curry mild, medium spicy, just bland. Dry breads and no meat in the naans worth mentioning.
I am so sad to have lost this place, forever.
Went last night, yes its busy but who cares!! We made friends with all the tables around us and even ended up sharing drinks! Totally brilliant! You can't do that anywhere else!
The food is SO tasty. I have been to so many Pakistani places and I was surprised how good this actually was. Make sure you order the lamb chops. Eat quickly and get out.. There are other people waiting you know!!
Been a few times and liked the food but service was always a disaster. The last time I went my table was right next to the kitchen, halfway through my main a had a COCKROACH crawling 2 inches from my arm on the table!! I nearly threw up and told the waiter who try to play down the incident and offered to move table and new food. I said nothing, stood up and walked out NEVER to return. This dirty establishment should be shut down for good!
