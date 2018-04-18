A branch of the Thai restaurant mini chain on Portobello Road.

This Thai restaurant on the Portobello Road is decked out like an American saloon bar. US number-plates line the walls and there’s an LED Route 66 sign up in one corner right next to an actual American flag. Randomly, there’s also bunting. Thai Rice is actually a mini chain but you wouldn’t know it – the feeling in here is eclectic, and unexpectedly cosy.

There’s a short menu of Thai restaurant classics and it’s all reasonably priced – good for Notting Hill. Thai green curry was richly flavoured and came with nice juicy tofu. A som tum papaya salad was fresh and zingy, if a bit sweet. One disappointment was soft-shell tempura crab, which was too greasy.

Overall, this is a snug spot to escape the rush of Portobello Road. The food won’t change your life, but it’s not really trying to. Look out for the gloriously touristy ‘Hey Jude’ number-plate up on the wall.