Thames Foyer at The Savoy

Afternoon tea at The Savoy is a tourist’s dream and a proper treat – so book your slot and head on down to the hotel’s Thames Foyer, a gorgeous room with a bespoke glass cupola letting in lots of natural daylight (even on the gloomiest of London days) and a centrepiece ‘winter garden’ gazebo for that added wow factor. With a pianist tinkling away in the background, you can tuck into a full-on traditional spread (finger sandwiches, scones, cakes, pastries etc) and they even do special versions for veggies, vegans and kiddies. You can also eat breakfast in the Foyer and they serve Escoffier-inspired dinners with live music – think eggs with caviar followed by bouillabaisse or confit duck with lentils.
|Address:
|
The Savoy
Strand
London
WC2R 0EZ
|Cross street:
|100 Strand
|Transport:
|Tube: Embankment
|Contact:
Users say (4)
Average User Rating
3 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:2
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:2
I had a brilliant afternoon high tea at the Savoy. Food was delicious, gin and tonic was perfect. We were even given some of the Royal Wedding Cake. Turns out the Savoy made one of Kate and Wills cakes! Needless to say my best friend and I squealed. The staff were so lovely at responding to every question I asked, about the hotel, tea, food, the correct way to add jam and cream to the scone, they were just very lovely. I had such a wonderful time.
Service perfect, food amazing. Can't wait to go again.
Very bland, dry sandwiches, very. They all tasted the same! Scones and sweets were no treat at all. The tea was tea. The room was pretty and sofa a nice idea (even though you must lean forward to reach anything), the service was very friendly and attentive but could not make up for the food. Very disappointing experience and my credit card bill was for 157.USD for tea for two people. Don't go.
Staff seem to have an attitude issue. I went with my family for Saturday dinner. Place is fine, food ok, service utter rubbish. I hope the management pay some attention to waiting issues Jack Ruskin - New York City
