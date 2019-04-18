Thames Foyer at The Savoy

Afternoon tea at The Savoy is a tourist’s dream and a proper treat – so book your slot and head on down to the hotel’s Thames Foyer, a gorgeous room with a bespoke glass cupola letting in lots of natural daylight (even on the gloomiest of London days) and a centrepiece ‘winter garden’ gazebo for that added wow factor. With a pianist tinkling away in the background, you can tuck into a full-on traditional spread (finger sandwiches, scones, cakes, pastries etc) and they even do special versions for veggies, vegans and kiddies. You can also eat breakfast in the Foyer and they serve Escoffier-inspired dinners with live music – think eggs with caviar followed by bouillabaisse or confit duck with lentils.