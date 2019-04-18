Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Thames Foyer at The Savoy

Thames Foyer at The Savoy

Restaurants, British Charing Cross
3 out of 5 stars
(4user reviews)
FOOD_Savoy_ThamesFoyer_AfternoonTea_press2011.jpg
Thames Foyer, The Savoy

Time Out says

Afternoon tea at The Savoy is a tourist’s dream and a proper treat – so book your slot and head on down to the hotel’s Thames Foyer, a gorgeous room with a bespoke glass cupola letting in lots of natural daylight (even on the gloomiest of London days) and a centrepiece ‘winter garden’ gazebo for that added wow factor. With a pianist tinkling away in the background, you can tuck into a full-on traditional spread (finger sandwiches, scones, cakes, pastries etc) and they even do special versions for veggies, vegans and kiddies. You can also eat breakfast in the Foyer and they serve Escoffier-inspired dinners with live music – think eggs with caviar followed by bouillabaisse or confit duck with lentils.

Thames Foyer at The Savoy says
The Thames Foyer restaurant is the spot to enjoy The Savoy’s famous Afternoon Tea, as well as a Vegan and Vegetarian Afternoon Teas. As day turns to night the ambiance shifts and the Thames Foyer becomes a more sultry and intimate setting for dinner accompanied by the very best live music in town.

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: The Savoy
Strand
London
WC2R 0EZ
Cross street: 100 Strand
Transport: Tube: Embankment
Contact:
www.thesavoylondon.com/restaurant/thames-foyer-restaurant Call Venue 020 7836 211
Do you own this business?

Users say (4)

3 out of 5 stars

Average User Rating

3 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:2
  • 4 star:0
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:2
LiveReviews|4
2 people listening

I had a brilliant afternoon high tea at the Savoy. Food was delicious, gin and tonic was perfect. We were even given some of the Royal Wedding Cake. Turns out the Savoy made one of Kate and Wills cakes! Needless to say my best friend and I squealed. The staff were so lovely at responding to every question I asked, about the hotel, tea, food, the correct way to add jam and cream to the scone, they were just very lovely. I had such a wonderful time.


Very bland, dry sandwiches, very. They all tasted the same! Scones and sweets were no treat at all. The tea was tea. The room was pretty and sofa a nice idea (even though you must lean forward to reach anything), the service was very friendly and attentive but could not make up for the food. Very disappointing experience and my credit card bill was for 157.USD for tea for two people. Don't go.


Staff seem to have an attitude issue. I went with my family for Saturday dinner. Place is fine, food ok, service utter rubbish. I hope the management pay some attention to waiting issues Jack Ruskin - New York City

View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...