A nine-seat Japanese restaurant offering a no-choice, set-price menu.

What’s the most you’ve ever spent on dinner? A day’s rent? Two days? A week’s? How about a month’s? That’s what the bill at this sushi joint came to: £800. Which would get an ordinary Londoner a one-bedder in a not-too-rough neighbourhood. Or two set menus (£300 a head), three glasses of wine (£36 each – the cheapest by-the-glass option) and service at 15 percent.

What could possibly justify these prices? Well, let’s see. It’s in Mayfair. It only has nine seats. Plus three Michelin stars. And, yes, okay, the food is stunning. The sushi rice in the nigiri was sticky, still-warm perfection, the fish of the highest melt-in-the-mouth grade. Ingredients are luxurious (caviar, truffles), rare (not just sturgeon, but albino sturgeon) and sourced from every corner of the globe (Tasmanian abalone, South African squid). Each tiny dish is crafted with surgeon-like precision while you watch. Flavours arrive in layers, like quiet waves, each adding another nuance, another swatch of complexity: you’ll feel like you’re eating an oil painting.

Then there’s the ceremony: each item is ‘announced’. Some are offered like communion wafers, only with stricter instructions (‘Hold out your hand. Now put your thumb and finger against the sushi, flip it over and place it on your tongue.’). There’s a lot of bowing (initially by the team, then, as more wine is consumed, by the diners too). It’s an experience.

But then, abruptly, that experience is over. There are just two sittings (6pm and 8.30pm). If you go to the earlier one, you’ll get the bill at precisely 8.15pm. If you’ve got an unfinished drink, you’ll find yourself downing it. And don't go expecting ambiance. The setting is minimalist, the lights are up bright, there's no music. You are here to worship the food. But there's not much of it. In fact, the the dozen or so items are so small (many are just individual nigiri) that – whisper it – there’s a chance you’ll leave a little hungry.

So: highs and lows. If you’re sushi-mad and richer than Croesus, go right ahead. Good luck getting a table.