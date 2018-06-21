The Black Cab Coffee Co.

Restaurants, Coffeeshops Trafalgar Square
3 out of 5 stars
The Black Cab Coffee Co.
Venue says Our Big Breakfast now comes with 'Blah Toast' at no extra cost.
The Black Cab Coffee Co.
The Black Cab Coffee Co.
Show images

A coffee shop on the Thames.

Black Cab Coffee Company gained a following for their pop up espresso bars in converted taxis, but at this, its new permanent café, there isn’t a cab in sight. The interior is all sleek concrete, glass and dark surfaces, with seating outside and views looking over the river.

There’s a coffee roaster in the dining area pumping out beans, but the menu offers much more than java. A glass of spicy iced chai hit the spot; the blend is mixed in-house and can also be served hot or with a shot of vodka. Smoothies, shakes and juices were also terrific. Try the refreshing green goddess: the creamy banana stopped it from tasting unpleasantly healthy. For brunch, the shakshuka packed a fiery punch, the eggs and tomatoes spiked with chilli.Less impressive was the ‘big breakfast’, which came with mediocre beans and blah toast.

Still, Black Cab Coffee Company has a lot to offer ever-evolving Vauxhall.

More Less
The Black Cab Coffee Co. says
Coffee Roasted on site. Craft Beer. Freshly made all day brunch, epic sandwiches, & pizzettas. Shisha evenings with cocktails. The finest coffee in all of Battersea.
More Less

By: Brooke Jackson

Posted:

Venue name: The Black Cab Coffee Co.
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: Unit f2, Riverlight 1
Nine Elms Lane
London
SW11 8AU
Transport: Tube: Vauxhall
Price: Brunch for two with drinks: around £35.
Do you own this business?
Static map showing venue location
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening