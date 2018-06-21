The Black Cab Coffee Co.

Black Cab Coffee Company gained a following for their pop up espresso bars in converted taxis, but at this, its new permanent café, there isn’t a cab in sight. The interior is all sleek concrete, glass and dark surfaces, with seating outside and views looking over the river.

There’s a coffee roaster in the dining area pumping out beans, but the menu offers much more than java. A glass of spicy iced chai hit the spot; the blend is mixed in-house and can also be served hot or with a shot of vodka. Smoothies, shakes and juices were also terrific. Try the refreshing green goddess: the creamy banana stopped it from tasting unpleasantly healthy. For brunch, the shakshuka packed a fiery punch, the eggs and tomatoes spiked with chilli.Less impressive was the ‘big breakfast’, which came with mediocre beans and blah toast.

Still, Black Cab Coffee Company has a lot to offer ever-evolving Vauxhall.