The Good Life Eatery

Lunch for two including drinks: around £40.

An all-day chelsea café, Good Life serves up a gleefully inclusive vegan selection of rice ‘mylk’, chia ‘pudz’ and ‘cheeze’, alongside more decipherable non-vegan ingredients like smoked salmon, jerk chicken and Swiss cheese.

Sat between a pharmacy and an estate agent, the space feels refreshingly down to earth. It ticks the health food style guide, with wooden interiors, industrial lighting and gussied-up avocado on toast. It’s compact – we could hardly get seats at 1pm, and standing in the toilet queue involved dancing around servers as they ran in and out of the kitchen.

The ‘Rio Deal’ smoothie was a bright purple glass of five-a-day smugness which felt like a meal in itself, while the ‘Goodness Bowl’ was a healthy eating pie chart, with sections of beetroot, quinoa falafels, sweet potato dip and plain steamed broccoli. Half an avocado came wearing an attractive jacket of black sesame and sunflower seeds, although it wanted more crackers to keep it company. The bowl food was carb-friendly, with mounds of brown rice covered in stew, curry or chilli. Add-ons were a tempting way to personalise our meals (yes, we would like more tofu with that), but at £4 a pop, things quickly added up. All in all, this is charming spot for anyone looking to eat healthily without feeling hard done by.