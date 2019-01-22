The Good Life Eatery

An all-day chelsea café, Good Life serves up a gleefully inclusive vegan selection of rice ‘mylk’, chia ‘pudz’ and ‘cheeze’, alongside more decipherable non-vegan ingredients like smoked salmon, jerk chicken and Swiss cheese.

Sat between a pharmacy and an estate agent, the space feels refreshingly down to earth. It ticks the health food style guide, with wooden interiors, industrial lighting and gussied-up avocado on toast. It’s compact – we could hardly get seats at 1pm, and standing in the toilet queue involved dancing around servers as they ran in and out of the kitchen.

The ‘Rio Deal’ smoothie was a bright purple glass of five-a-day smugness which felt like a meal in itself, while the ‘Goodness Bowl’ was a healthy eating pie chart, with sections of beetroot, quinoa falafels, sweet potato dip and plain steamed broccoli. Half an avocado came wearing an attractive jacket of black sesame and sunflower seeds, although it wanted more crackers to keep it company. The bowl food was carb-friendly, with mounds of brown rice covered in stew, curry or chilli. Add-ons were a tempting way to personalise our meals (yes, we would like more tofu with that), but at £4 a pop, things quickly added up. All in all, this is charming spot for anyone looking to eat healthily without feeling hard done by.

What a wonderful small café/restaurant of deliciously decorated food. This was my first time to visit and eat at The Good Life Eatery, located not so far away from South Kensington.

Myself and my other half with two friends of ours went for a Sunday brunch. We didn't know what to expect, so this was all new which is great.

I did have a quick look at the menu before we did go and it really intrigued me. The ingredients used to make a certain plate is brilliant and I just adore the names of the different dishes available.

The first thing appeared in my head was that it's a delicately small space and the interior design has a very vintage, wooden feel to it. It was so warm and incredibly cosy as it was a very cold day on the Sunday.

I ordered 'So Fresh and So Clean'.I didn't know what it was, but I obviously read the following: quinoa, poached eggs, kale, roasted sweet potato, omega seeds, and a smooth basil cashew cream on the top.

It tasted absolutely fantastic, it didn't have loads of flavour. The poached eggs added the right depth and taste it needed to accompany the sweet potato and quinoa.

I had smoked salmon as a side dish for me and I had a hot chocolate drink which was perfect. We also had a chance to taste 'Chestnut and Almond Waffles'. It was accompanied with coconut yogurt, apple and blackberry compote, and mashed banana. It was a delightful sweet treat after having a savoury dish.

It's a great place to eat and have a relaxing afternoon. The prices are reasonable and you don't have to spend a lot of money to eat well. It's The Good Life Eatery.

#TOTastemaker Love MD.

Using an UberEats voucher we recently ordered our dinner from Good Life Eatery delivered to St James Park.

I'd never heard of GLE (although there are 3 in close proximity to where I live) and without the voucher wouldn't have ordered it as the salads are pretty expensive however they sounded so good and we had discount so we went for it.

I was so impressed the flavours, quality of food and portion size. They were blooming massive! We went for the feta and tomato courgetti and the hot chicken with refried beans and rice. We also ordered a delicious coconut milk based smoothie with berries.

The hot food arrived still hot (something I have had issues with in recent deliveries) and the portions really were so big we were able to both have it for lunch the next day.

Highlights definitely include the smoothie and the hot dish - the chicken was so moist and the rice and beans full of flavour. The courgetti was also really good but got a bit samey quite quickly.

There are tonnes more scrummy sounding salads as well as a brunch menu which looks fab - will definitely be either visiting or ordering from them again soon.

Had such a hearty and healthy brunch here on Saturday! As my aunt and I have a few food intolerances, this place was definitely a top pick to try. 


We had the Skinny Eggs Royale and Goodness Bowl to share, but I found the latter a lot tastier and more satisfying than the former. It was also a huge portion, which we didn't realise! You could easily just order 1 serving of that to share among 2. It came with a small portion of different dishes, which I really liked because it gives you the chance to taste several of their menu items in one order. The Skinny Eggs Royale didn't impress me very much because it was a pretty standard breakfast/brunch dish and the hollandaise sauce was actually quite disappointing - it was too sour and lacked flavour. 


Overall a great place to eat though! We noticed many people ordered the yogurt with granola so that's something I'll be coming back to try soon. 

This cafe is small and sells everything I believe is wrong with food now days. They have all the gluten free cakes, juices with ingredients I did not know existed but is apparently "healthy". Perfect for the wellness bunnies. The smoothies are so vile my friends to use it as forfit each time we lost a bet. However they have its delicious chia seed breakfast pot that I hate to admit I like- it has cashew milk, goji berries, chia seeds and nuts.

I know juices are the absolute noughties cliché but I can assure you the GLE makes sure you get your money's worth. I'm still capitalising with my five a day from when I went three weeks ago. My ninja turtle apparently consisted of Kale, Spinach, Coriander, Avocado, Cucumber, Ginger, Vanilla, Spirulina, Almond Milk, Coconut Water and the magical addition that is Chia Seeds. The food however, is yet to impress me.

Good Life Eatery is a buzzing, little cafe on the busy Sloane Avenue. They serve superfood smoothies (Ninja Turtle is a favorite), and lighter interpretations of breakfast and lunch classics like eggs benedict, and club sandwich. The superbowl with courgetti and minced chicken in lettuce wraps are very tasty. They also have little counter where they display gluten-free options for red velvet, coconut cake, homemade croissants, etc. You can eat in or take away. The service is usually pretty fast. No wi-fi in the restaurant but that's on purpose.

