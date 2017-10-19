The Ivy Soho Brasserie

The Ivy’s roll-out of branded grills, brasseries and cafés might be one of the most aggressive in recent memory. (An Ivy! In Guildford!) But there’s much to be said for its new Soho space. Art-covered and shiny as heck, its likely demographic of business lunchers, in-the-know shoppers, pre-theatre families and the like will love it.

The food is mostly a mix of crowd-pleasing Ivy classics and elevated home cooking. Truffle arancini were stringy with cheese, their flavour earthy and intense. No cursory slosh of truffle oil on old rice here, no sir. Also textbook was a prawn cocktail, topped with fat shellfish and good Marie Rose. It’s retro stuff.

Things went a bit ‘suburban dinner party’ with the mains. First: a duck curry. Or rather, The Ivy’s version of a duck curry – which meant a timid bowl of coconut-heavy, chilli-light sauce with some decent duck meat. The classic shepherd’s pie was great, though: spoonable comfort food of the highest order.

A chocolate bombe pudding (another Ivy icon) looked grand, a golden orb collapsing in on itself under a torrent of hot salted caramel. The resulting puddle was less photogenic, but deliciously rich.

So, overall: generally good and sometimes great food in a snazzy spot that’s a few quid cheaper than the famous original. It may not be The Ivy proper, but as a casual, accessible alternative, it’s nothing to be sniffed at.

By: Tom Howells

Venue name: The Ivy Soho Brasserie
Address: 26-28 Broadwick Street
Soho
London
W1F 8JB
Transport: Tube: Oxford Circus
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £105.
tastemaker

Being a lover of The Ivy brand, I was super excited when they announced the new Soho Brasserie so went for brunch with a friend. On a Saturday then have a breakfast menu (till 11.30am) and then a weekend brunch which follows. As we were on the border of both, we had the choice of the breakfast or brunch menu. Being a veggie, I had the garden breakfast. Definitely THE best veggie breakfast that I have had in London- the halloumi is great addition. My friend had the halloumi and avocado sandwich from the brunch menu which was absolutely massive (as was my breakfast I may add) and definitely worth the £8-15 for a dish. The drinks were quite pricey (£9.50 for a mimosa), but worth it for the decor and amazing food.

Only thing I was a bit disappointed with, was the service. There were loads of staff but it seemed that they were trying to make themselves look busy (in a 50% full restaurant). I waited around half an hour for my friend to arrive and wasn't offered an additional drink or asked whether I was ok. I had to make eye contact to order my first drink. Maybe it was because service is automatically included, but it would've been nice to be made to feel a bit special as in the other Ivy establishments.

tastemaker

I was taken here as a birthday surprise meal and really enjoyed it. I love the decor and it was a Friday night so it had such a buzzy atmosphere complete with a DJ playing some great songs. The food was good and not too expensive, the alcohol was on the expensive side but it is The Ivy! The service wasn't the most efficient, they were run off their feet and it was a little chaotic. However this in no way spoiled the evening and I had a great birthday meal! 

Tastemaker

We found this recent addition to the Ivy stable by accident. It was Monday night and we figured we stand a good chance to get a seat. And we did. Although there were a couple of free tables for two and some seats at the bar, I must say for a Monday night the place was heaving, which confirms that yet again the Ivy group got it right. It's a spacious affair, nicely designed, with plenty of Art Deco touches and artwork dotting the wall in a very recognizably Ivy way. I think there's a Soho theme connecting it all, but I was too busy enjoying the food to really see it through.

The vibe is younger than the original Ivy or the Covent Garden Marketplace one, and there was a DJ playing even though it was a Monday night. The food is what you would expect from The Ivy - modern British, lots of classics, but spruced up. Everything we tried was amazing. I would marry the yellowfin tuna salad I've had if that was legally allowed. It is also, as I believe to be the case for all the Ivies, an excellent value for money. Side dishes are under £4 (that's the price of the sides at Wahaca!) and are big enough to be shared. 

They have a spacious terrace too. It's heated so you can stay out even when it's chilly. We wanted to dine in to experience the buzz, but I can't wait to eat outside come proper spring.


Tastemaker

I mean, you can’t REALLY go wrong with The Ivy can you? But this is the NEW Ivy TBH not to be confused with THE Ivy in Covent Garden or Chelsea or that brasserie in Kensington - keeping up? This one is just off Oxford Street and I went during London Fashion Week for a breakfast - which might I add included Champagne that frankly - is the only way to do it! The USP of this place is the art and its all been well thought out to make it quite a fancy affair. I had mini croissants and Eggs Royale (why break the habit of a lifetime) and found it to be a swanky but friendly experience. Would I go again? Hell yes, tomorrow?

tastemaker

My boyfriend and I ended up in The Ivy Brasserie on Valentines Day at around 10pm, having attempted to go to the Blind Pig after the theatre and finding no room at the inn! We were pleasantly surprised to find that we were able to be accomodated very quickly although warned we would have to eat up in an hour or so as they had to shut the outside area. 

The front patio is really something special and I'm sure will packed out come the summer months. Lined with flowers and heated so well that i removed my coat and felt warm in February - it's a great spot for after work drinks or a leisurely weekend lunch. 

The food was, as expected, amazing. I had the arancini balls that contained just the right level of truffle and parmesan fries that melted in my mouth. 

I would recommend - a more relaxed take on the Ivy brand and a great spot now the nights are getting lighter at last. 

Tastemaker

This brand new branch of The Ivy in the heart of Soho was a Valentine's surprise and my very first Ivy experience; I am pleased to report that it totally and flamboyantly lived up to expectation. Despite it being that deplorable and inevitable evening that rolls around every year there were no attempts made by staff, the decorators or the DJ to unnecessarily romanticise the night and for that I think everyone was grateful. Service was razor sharp and intensely professional, everything that was recommended and ordered arrived promptly and was as outrageously rich as I was hoping for. So much so that I almost skipped dessert but thank god I didn't because that Apple Tartine with Calvados flambé was the stuff of dreams. Read: if you are a dessert person I would sincerely advise you to perhaps skip the main and double up on the sweet stuff. The Atlantic Scallops to start were divine, the daily special Game Pie was wonderfully spiced and the perfect size for one.