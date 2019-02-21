The Open Kitchen at Mare Street Market

The casual dining section of Mare Street Market in London Fields.

On paper, Mare Street Market is a confusing place: a restaurant, café, wine bar and deli where you can record a podcast, buy a plant and shop for antique furniture. In reality though, it’s really just one big food hall-style dining room, with a couple of shops at the entrance and a café serving coffee and sandwiches by the door.

The Open Kitchen takes up most of the space – it’s big, vibey and beautiful, with communal tables, soft couches and greenery everywhere you look. Don’t veer off-track and end up eating at the slightly more formal Dining Room section (you’ll see it – the ceiling is covered in antique chandeliers). Though it’s lovely, the food is better, and cheaper, in the main area. The menu has something for everyone: burgers, salads, wood-fired pizza and loads of hearty, vegetarian-friendly options. The pumpkin gnocchi with brown butter and crispy sage is a must-try (it was creamy and delicious; the perfect winter comfort food), followed by a crispy vegetarian scotch egg filled with a moreish, spicy green dahl.

While you may not expect much from somewhere with the nerve to blatantly tick all the millennial boxes it possibly can, Mare Street Market turned out to be a truly lovely place to hang out – so vibey you could stay for hours without getting bored. Did I mention the massive beer garden? Come summertime, it will be heaving with people fresh from London Fields. I for one, simply cannot wait.

By: Kelly Pigram

Posted:

Venue name: The Open Kitchen at Mare Street Market
Address: 117 Mare Street
London
E8 4RU
Transport: London Fields Overground.
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £60.
Static map showing venue location

tastemaker

I had a evening last Saturday here with my husband. We live in the area but we never tried this place before and we were quite curious. The waiter was nice and patience despite the huge crowd of people eating and drinking everywhere. We were sitting outside where there is a very nice atmosphere thanks to plants and hanging lights. We both had pizza and a glass of wine. The pizza was very light and tasty and the price was very reasonable, around £7.50 and the wine list was also good with a lot of non conventional options. I had a red Primitivo and I loved it!

The only problem is the noise in the indoor area, super loud music and too many people. I will be back at lunchtime or during the week where is probably quieter. 

tastemaker

Nice place to head to for brunch or coffee (or beer!). Situated just down the road from London Fields this is a nice pitstop for a craft beer or ale, with a large 360 bar in the middle, an outside terrace, the deli (which I did not use), record and vintage clothing shores. Brunch seamed a reasonable price as were the drinks, you could grab a pizza for around £8/10 and take your time to relax. 

Tastemaker

Just left here and won’t be returning. Everything was sold out at the deli (and it’s open till late hahaha) and the guy behind the till said the veg sandwich option is always hummus and roasted veg. BORING. But mostly, we looked over the menu for the restaurant and at £18.50 (!!!) for a Sunday roast WAY too expensive. Compounded by the nasty attitude of a bartender when I asked if there was a different menu on Saturday (“This is the Sunday menu.” I KNOW THAT). Since the website doesn’t bother to explain menu or prices, I likely expect it will be just as overpriced as the Sunday offering. Instead went to the newly opened The Field around the corner with refreshingly good customer service and lovely vegan food.

Only giving a star because a) nice layout and b) good-sized and dense salted caramel brownie bought at the deli.

tastemaker

Having heard the hype of this place, mainly via Instagram, I couldn't resist popping in (twice in one weekend!) 
First of all, we popped in for a takeaway coffee from Flying Horse Coffee and then back the next day for breakfast from The Open Kitchen. Brunch is a limited but varied menu and at 50% off for the opening week, it was great value. The staff are lovely but the main draw is the casual atmosphere and decor. The place is full of pop-up shops, artwork and plants everywhere. The open nature of the whole place makes you feel really relaxed and I see it fast becoming one of Hackney's most popular hang-outs.

