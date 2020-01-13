The Stratford Brasserie
In the ground-floor lobby of a stylish hotel complex sits this glitzy all-day brasserie. Much
of the menu is modern European with a big nod to the French, and those were the strongest dishes. An expertly cooked starter of seared Isle of Mull scallops was bigged up with cubes of tender chicken and a citrussy sauce vierge. Next came a mouthwatering sirloin steak with a dark and rich peppercorn sauce, plus perfect fries: crisp on the outside and fluffy within. The desserts, too, were on point. A cute, burger-like choux bun was filled with a delicious chocolate malt ice cream, and came with a pot of cracking dulce de leche sauce. Also, the service was great.
But this place also has its low points. Dishes promising more interesting flavours were flops. A snack of chickpea strips was painfully bland, while the ‘chilli butter sauce’ on our red prawn spaghetti was impressively forgettable. There isn’t much buzz, either: it’s all very corporate and the atmosphere is stale (we were among just a handful of guests on a mid-week evening). Still, if you’re looking for polished service, and you stick to mainstream flavours, The Stratford Brasserie does the job.
Ben’s accessible menu centres on light sharing dishes using seasonal British ingredients. At breakfast, guests can expect homemade crumpets, eggs any style and Acai bowls. Pizzas from outdoor wood oven will be served all day, alongside salads and small plates. At dinner, traditional brasserie fare such as pasta, burgers and beef from the grill are offered alongside dishes of whole baked sea bream, roasted chicken and salmon nicoise followed by peach baked alaska and yoghurt tart.
The Stratford Brasserie also offers a set lunch menu from Monday to Friday. Guests can choose from one, two or three courses.
Sharing the ground ﬂoor with a spectacular triple-height lobby and ten-metre high ﬁreplace, The Stratford Brasserie has a casual yet elegant vibe. Guests are encouraged to use the space ﬂuidly; to meet for coffee and fresh juices, to work, relax and dine throughout the entire ground ﬂoor and terrace.
Open all day, seven days a week from 6:30am till late.
Details
|Address:
|
Olympic Park, 20-22 International Way
London
E20 1GQ
|Transport:
|Stratford International rail
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £115
|Menu:
|View Menu
|Contact:
