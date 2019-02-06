A cosy pan-Asian tapas joint in West Hampstead.

Tucked away off West Hampstead high street, this pan-Asian small plates restaurant has everything you want from a neighbourhood hangout: a relaxed vibe, welcoming owner and cosy interior. With a mix of high and low tables crammed in around a bar, mood lighting and a focal floral wall mural, it’s tastefully done up.

The concise one-page menu features lots of veggie options, one of the best being the mock duck. Slathered in hoisin sauce and pressed into a fluffy bao bun with spring onion and chives, it was a genuine fake. Another hit was the Korean cauliflower. The kitchen gods had crafted bite-sized crunchy pieces slick with a chilli sauce that were as addictive as popcorn. The goodies kept coming. Three charred yet succulent lamb chops, dripping with sweet and salty den miso paste, plus crunchy sesame seeds on top, were finger-lickingly good. But there were disappointments too. Like lamb katsu croquettes, which though meaty, didn’t have any of the katsu flavour promised. And a carefully constructed bhaji slider that turned out to be a brioche base topped with curried veg (but no top), which was impossible to eat without spilling. It was the same story with the beef sliders.

Desserts, happily, were moreish. A burnt clementine crêpe arrived bathed in tangy syrup with a scoop of ginger ice cream, while poached sake pears came perched on a honeyed yoghurt. Our leisurely dinner went on for three hours, and we were never hurried to leave, although our waitress was sometimes difficult to pin down. The Swing – named because it was intended to be a casual day-to-night eatery – is only open in the evenings as it’s concentrating on ‘trying to get dinner completely right’ the personable owner told us. The good news is, it’s getting into the swing of things and expanding next door.