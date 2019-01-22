The Tapas Room

A Lilliputian wine bar and tapas dispensary in Deptford Market Yard.

Located outside Deptford Station – in the foodie/drinkie enclave made up of the Market Yard’s converted arches – The Tapas Room is a dinky Spanish spot and a spin-off of Pop Brixton’s late, lamented Donostia Social Club.

It’s a serene space with a short counter bar and not much else. It’s worth noting that TTR’s remit is wine shop with added small plates – in that order. A fact reflected by the excellent Sabina Estate Crianza tempranillo and the fine raw fino sherry. The tapas is alright-to-righteous: the best of the latter saw rounds of earthy morcilla, crowned with fried quail’s eggs and plonked on a bed of smoky, oily piquillo peppers; a plate of fulsome pickled anchovies; and some textbook octopus, the samphire-festooned arms meaty and yielding at the body end, crisply gnarled at the other.

Some dishes erred towards average. A few lozenge-shaped spinach croquetas were meekly flavoured, while a platter of otherwise tip-top serrano reserva ham was sliced far too thickly. It may not be posing any threat to London’s Spanish titans, but The Tapas Room is a sunny enough bolthole all the same.

By: Tom Howells

Posted:

Venue name: The Tapas Room
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: Broadway Market
Unit 3
29 Tooting High Street
London
SW17 0RJ
Transport: Tube: Tooting Broadway
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £70.
Average User Rating

4 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:1
  • 4 star:1
  • 3 star:1
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
tastemaker

Our first visit, as we whirled through the emerging Broadway Market, desperate for our first Saturday night snifter, The Tapas Room loomed on the horizon! The wine list is long and distinguished, and the tapas menu appears authentic. The Tapas Room lacks friendly-service and the food was "okay", but our prawns were undercooked and the Iberico ham was cut in an amateur. Trump-esque fashion... slightly too thick. We'd give it another try.

Tastemaker

This is one of Tooting's newest additions. Its in Broadway market. It looks very smart and authentic. High stools and wooden bars. Fridges and walls lined with wines. We only wanted a glass of wine and some olives whilst we waited for seats to open up at the fabulous sushi bar next week. Service was swift, relaxed and friendly. There was no pressure to eat food - though I might have like to be persuaded!

They were very accommodating in terms of letting us take our glasses of wine with us when we moved on to sushi. We went with our 10 year old and she was treated well. The olives were delicious but came with chilli which was just about ok for us but wouldn't have been everyone's cup of tea.


I will definitely go back to try out what else is on offer - but its not cheap - 4 glasses of wine and a bowl of olives £27 - though I guess it might have been better value if we'd gone for a bottle.

Tastemaker

For years I have absolutely loved Donostia Social Club, with its only flaw being that I couldn't easily walk there from my house.  It seems that they have listened and decided to open up a new restaurant in Tooting's ever changing Broadway Market.  This is a small place, with high stools around 2 benches that create the corner of the restaurant.  Food is prepped behind you, in the open for you to watch if you wish. The staff are friendly and helpful.  They really know their stuff and are happy to recommend wines that will match what you are eating depending on your preferences.  I went on their opening night and the place was busy and buzzy, there were no 'first night' hiccups at all! I look forward to going back again!  The Morcilla is to die for!!!! 

