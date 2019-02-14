Theo Randall at the InterContinental
A modern Italian restaurant at the InterContinental hotel, from celebrity chef Theo Randall.
Celebrity chef Theo Randall’s Italian restaurant at the InterContinental is a polished spot off Park Lane that’s spacious, buzzy, and full of international guests who are obviously charging dinner to the business account. In short, your typical hotel dining room. Not the vibiest space in the world, but a fitting place for a chef with international acclaim to showcase his high-end food.
If anything can make up for the room’s lack of ambience, it’s the excellent modern Italian cooking. Off a large menu split into classic collections of antipasti, primi and secondi, the winning dish was the signature baked zucchini and cheese soufflé: a fluffy, savoury number, made with spinach, cream and parmesan, that came oozing with rich cheese fondue. After you’ve ordered that, go straight for the pasta section. Plates are reasonably priced considering their quality, and available in small or large portions, which means you can – and should – order a few to share. The ravioli di zucca was perfectly al dente, filled with spinach and ricotta then topped with delicious crispy sage leaves, while the wintry chestnut risotto was also a delight: light, nutty and perfectly cooked so the rice still had a tiny bit of toughness to it. Later, there was large plate of supremely tender roast lamb surrounded by winter vegetables, swimming in a rich, addictive zhu that we scraped clean off the plate.
Although everything you’ll eat Theo’s is delicious, I have to warn you to order carefully. It’s expensive. Too expensive. Get carried away and you’ll blow the budget very quickly. Oh, and the cheapest bottle of wine was £48. Think about that before you say yes to the pairings.
|Venue name:
|Theo Randall at the InterContinental
|Address:
|
1 Hamilton Place, Park Lane
London
W1J 7QY
|Transport:
|Tube: Hyde Park Corner
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £200.
Average User Rating
4.2 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:6
- 4 star:3
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:1
Really excellent service as soon as we arrived. The set menu was superb.
First time booking online, it was very easy and reassuring. When we arrived we were meet by lovely service and experienced the same the whole night, plus the food was outstanding, thank you for a good time.
I've always tried to cook risotto at home, and my wife is always disappointed, where as all I had to do was bring them here, loved the food, and service, just wow!
We dined, last night and order off the 2-3 set menu, we had the cold meat selection, which was good, but trumped by the smoked eel, which was fantastic! The main was risotto & egg zucchini, both very good, as was the wine, and the service, highly recommended, especially the eel!
Smart but subterrarnean. Smart linen and service. Small portions but beautifully executed. Couldn't fault but I do like a restaurant with DAYLIGHT.
Ugh. This is the worst 'nice' restaurant I've ever been to. We came as a party of 8, all ordered different stuff and none of us could bring ourselves to eat more than half a plate. The food was universally bland. The service and staff were good but it doesn't matter when the food is this bad.
Special Offers
3 courses & half a bottle of wine: £35
From a set menu. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 6 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 1 - 6 People Daily 6:00PM-7:30PM 9:00PM-11:00PMOffer valid until Mar 30 2019
