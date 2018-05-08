Tom Simmons

Restaurants, British Bermondsey
0 Love It
Save it
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5

The debut restaurant from ‘MasterChef’ star Tom Simmons.

Welsh chef Tom Simmons found fame on ‘MasterChef: The Professionals’, where he reached the quarter-finals. In this, his first restaurant, he’s created classic, meticulous dishes using ingredients from across the British Isles (including his native Pembrokeshire).

He has a way with fruit. The star dish was a chilled rice pudding with poached rhubarb – both cooked to perfection, with a bit of bite and not too sweet. On top: a silky apple sorbet and crunchy nuggets of dark golden crumble. It was restrained, thoughtful and, frankly, magical. Equally good was a starter of Orkney scallops, their edges caramelised, with a smooth pomme purée, juicy, mildly curried golden raisins and apple in two ways (crunchy slivers, a compote).

But every other dish had the same issue: too much salt. Which was a great pity, as it was otherwise all technically accomplished.

Over-seasoning is easy to correct. Less simple to fix is the fact that this restaurant is a glass-sided goldfish bowl looking on to a windswept corporate development. They’ve done their best to jazz it up: open kitchen, parquet flooring, ‘seaside holiday home’ ornaments. But really it needs a big fat curtain.

By: Tania Ballantine

Posted:

Venue name: Tom Simmons
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: 2 Still Walk
Tower Bridge
London
SE1 2LP
Transport: Tube: London Bridge
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £115.
Do you own this business?
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com

You may be interested in:

Average User Rating

4 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:0
  • 4 star:1
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|1
1 person listening
Tastemaker

Nice food, LOVed The short rib and lamb! Sides were nice ordered the fries and greens. Only thing thy confused me was the sausage starters which were actually vegetarian. Asked the waiter if they were meant to look like this and she said yes, had to clarify with a different member of staff who advised they were not actual sausages. Also the duck starter was described to us as a pulled type dish but comes out in a paste. The mains made up for the starter blunders. When onto desert I found the sorbet was slightly overwhelming due to the strong egg taste that consumed my tastebuds, all in all the mains tasted lovely! Nice ambiance inside and across two floors.

More venues

Balans Soho Society Westfield Stratford

Balans Soho Society Westfield Stratford
Lobos Meat & Tapas London Bridge

Lobos Meat & Tapas London Bridge
Beit el Zaytoun

Beit el Zaytoun
Rileys Sports Bar Haymarket

Rileys Sports Bar Haymarket
Sponsored listings