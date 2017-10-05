Tommi's Burger Joint Soho

A Soho branch of the Icelandic burger joint.

Screen-printed on the wall of this Berwick Street burger joint is a picture of a bearded, rather grizzled looking Icelandic man. This is Tommi. He founded Tommi’s Burger Joint in Iceland, I learn (from trawling through the handwritten ‘story’ on its website) after opening, most notably, the Icelandic Hard Rock Café. And you can see the influence of Hard Rock at this, Tommi’s’ third London branch. The playlist is rock heavy, and the walls are a collage of AC/DC posters and Hitchcock postcards. It feels a bit like the bedroom of the boy you really wanted to fancy you in secondary school. Eating in that bedroom? Fun, but quite loud.

The menu is refreshingly short. TBJ’s classic burger was meaty and thick and packed a nice umami punch, but the best thing I tried was the chicken burger, which came drizzled with zingy parsley sauce. The over-thick strawberry shake wasn’t so hot though, and it’s a bit of a disappointment that there’s nothing noticeably Icelandic about this Icelandic burger joint. Not sure what I was expecting: Björk? Those niggles aside, this is a good and reasonably priced spot to grab a burger.