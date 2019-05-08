Tom's Kitchen
Time Out says
A smart-casual Chelsea restaurant by celebrity chef Tom Aikens.
The cooking at this chic but relaxed Chelsea hangout can be exceptional. But there’s a catch: you need to know exactly what to order, because that’s what makes the difference between ‘yeah, fine’ and ‘holy shit that’s great’.
Here’s what to do: order off The Grill menu, or stick to one of the many meaty mains. Case in point: our juicy ‘Flintstones’-sized portion of grill-seared chateaubriand kicked the wimpy arse of the forgettable seafood starters (grilled jumbo prawns, Devonshire crab cake).
As plate after plate of burgers, chicken sandwiches and schnitzels whizzed passed our table, it became quite clear that everyone else already knew what we would soon learn: It’s all about the glorious meat.
Unfortunately, service was also laughably bad. Yes, we picked some bad dishes, but we certainly don’t remember ordering utter disdain, appalling apathy, and mistake after ludicrous mistake. It’s quite likely this was limited to our waitress, given how packed with regulars the place was.
So yes, Tom’s has potential. With a quick edit of the menu and some work on the service, it could go from very good to absolutely great.
Details
|Address:
|
27 Cale Street
London
SW3 3QP
|Transport:
|Tube: South Kensington
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £120.
|Contact:
|Do you own this business?
Users say (25)
Average User Rating
3.1 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:6
- 4 star:8
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:2
- 1 star:8
"title"
Featured
Visited the Chelsea branch today and I have to say it was great! We went to brunch and once told the full English was only available until 11.30 which we arrived after but due to the great service we received our full English breakfast to our delight. Great poached eggs and the sausages used I highly recommend. I had noticed reading the reviews on here to try the French toast with apple and cinnamon cream - it's to die for. Great visit!
"title"
Featured
The pork belly was amazing. Service was great and I'm quite picky about service levels. They accommodated us even without a booking. Given the fact that I left a top, that's saying something.
"title"
Featured
I fail to understand how this place still has a good reputation?? The staff is uninterested, the service extremely poor and the although the food is ok, when it takes 40 minutes to get your eggs and they come cold it leaves little or no room for blaming anybody but yourself if you go back. Every time I go it's worse and if it wasn't for human's short memory this place would most definitely be off the radar for good...
Featured
Best breakfast we have ever had in London. Sausages tasted comforting, eggs were like morning sunshines and toast was nutty and fresh. Smart service, surroundings and staff . Only price prevented it being 5*
Featured
Friendly staff., great location, overpriced food and they should work on quality, loud. I am afraid, I will not go again for food, perhaps an after work drink
Featured
Love this place!
Featured
I really don't understand the negative ratings! Tom Aikens is a great local place to eat and we regularly go there. We had a wonderful dinner last week: I can highly recommend the calves liver and the venison casserole! Please go and try it yourselve before believing these negative comments.
Featured
We had a charcuterie board for starters which was a joke. Parma ham was worse than straight from the Tesco pac, capers were served ice cold, pate was non eatable. I'd give the bread ok on that platter but that's about it. Mains were dry and complements pretty bad. Beetroot with a suger'y balsamic reduction (jieeees), Sauerkraut that tasted like it's gone off. Root vegs were alright to say something postitive. We skipped dessert. Service fair but okay, like ants running around without knowing what they were doing. Is Tom Aikens involved in this in any way? If he is, it's a complete disaster! This was shit, shit at it's best!
Featured
Mediocre food, compared to the pricing. Tom Aiken's nearby has great food, so I had high expectations for this one but it wasn't worth it. Worst was service. They were extremely slow. We wait nearly 20 minutes before they cleaned our finished dishes up, dishes took forever to come out, and there was confusion and lack of communication between staff for calling our taxi - after waiting another 20 minutes we just decided to go out into the rain and get one ourselves. Overall very disappointing.
Featured
breakfast took approximately half an hour to arrive - for a sausage sandwich! boiled egg and soldiers came, rather pointlessly, with a hard boiled egg and butterless cold toasted soldiers that were so thick they wouldn't have fitted in the smallish eggs anyway. maybe it was an off day but any basic greasey spoon would have been better.
Featured
Roast beef on Sunday was excellent. Great food and great service in a setting full of character. Highly recommended.
Featured
Our food took 1 hour and 45 minutes to arrive and was shamelessly overpriced. £20 for a chicken schnitzel which tasted like a breaded chcken breast from Marks and Spencer drenched in balsamic vinegar. The wine was £25 a bottle and tasted like it should have been £4.99. Never again.
Featured
Good food and nice environment, but the service is among the worst I have had in a very long time. Rude, slow and pretentious. Will not be coming back.
Featured
The eggs Florentine were gourgeous! And if you like sweet, then try the pancakes. Congratulations guys! Best breakfast I have had in London.
Featured
In short - terrible service, mediocre food, ridiculously overpriced. Booked a table for 5 and shown to a table for 4 and told that we can just "squeeze in" the extra person. When we said no, we were seated at another table. Not long after, we were told that we'll have to move as the table where were sitting was booked. After we sat down, the waitress disappeared and it took over 20 minutes for her to return from wherever she went. Drinks took FOREVER to arrive; some people at the table received their food while others had to wait; and we didn't get everything we ordered. Best of all, no apology was forthcoming even after we highlighted the poor service. The food was ok - but there are many grills that offer the same menu at half the price. Atmosphere is good. In short - don't go there!
Featured
Nice food and atmosphere. Friendly staff. But they forgot to give me the cup of tea I ordered...
Featured
food very poor, staff so so, dident get the extras that we orderd. boy was it expensive i dont mind paying if its nice but it wasent. go to zilli fish instead.
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...