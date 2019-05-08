Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Tom's Kitchen

Restaurants, Contemporary European Chelsea
3 out of 5 stars
3 out of 5 stars
(25user reviews)
A smart-casual Chelsea restaurant by celebrity chef Tom Aikens.

The cooking at this chic but relaxed Chelsea hangout can be exceptional. But there’s a catch: you need to know exactly what to order, because that’s what makes the difference between ‘yeah, fine’ and ‘holy shit that’s great’.

Here’s what to do: order off The Grill menu, or stick to one of the many meaty mains. Case in point: our juicy ‘Flintstones’-sized portion of grill-seared chateaubriand kicked the wimpy arse of the forgettable seafood starters (grilled jumbo prawns, Devonshire crab cake).

As plate after plate of burgers, chicken sandwiches and schnitzels whizzed passed our table, it became quite clear that everyone else already knew what we would soon learn: It’s all about the glorious meat.

Unfortunately, service was also laughably bad. Yes, we picked some bad dishes, but we certainly don’t remember ordering utter disdain, appalling apathy, and mistake after ludicrous mistake. It’s quite likely this was limited to our waitress, given how packed with regulars the place was.

So yes, Tom’s has potential. With a quick edit of the menu and some work on the service, it could go from very good to absolutely great.

By: Nicole Trilivas

Details
Address: 27 Cale Street
London
SW3 3QP
Transport: Tube: South Kensington
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £120.
Contact:
www.tomskitchen.co.uk Call Venue 020 7349 0202
Users say (25)

Average User Rating

3.1 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:6
  • 4 star:8
  • 3 star:1
  • 2 star:2
  • 1 star:8
I went to the branch at Somerset House for dinner during the week. We arrived a little late for our booking but staff were very friendly and still honoured the two course theatre menu. The decor was sleek and modern with a touch of character. I was surprised by how good the food was. I wasn't enthused by my choices of soup to start and a salad as a main but the flavours were amazing. Probably the tastiest soup I have had.

Good menu for brunch - the French toast in particularly. Given the location I was expecting it to be more expensive but prices are similar to any other brunch place. 

Went here for Brunch and it was perfect. Great place to visit for some comfort food in this miserable weather. We ordered the eggs benedict and eggs royale with a side of chill avocado, eggs were perfectly poached and cooked perfectly. There are a few Toms Kitchen in London and I am still to check out the others but if ever doing a spot of shopping in Chelsea this is the perfect place for a bit stop and few cheeky drinks, the peach Bellinis were so good! I'm already looking forward to my next visit :)

Bf and I chose to go here, after a lot of googling for good brunch spots, for our 6 years brunch!

We arrived a few mins early and were asked to wait as our table wasn't ready
This actually turned in to ten minutes and there were a few other tables free
We felt like lemons standing in a very small space, getting in people's way but hey
Seated at a nice table, I do think the tables are a little close together as you had to get people to move etc and waiters were struggling a bit
A good looking brunch menu!
I went for the French toast which was so good! Bf had full English. It looked ok and he said it was fine but nothing amazing. 
We also ordered a breakfast martini and glass of champagne and both were good
After we ordered coffees but bf arrived and mine hadn't been made - not sure what happened there
Overall some good food, some ok good and average service for a relatively high price!
I enjoy this restaurant, it has good food and if you manage to get there at a good time they offer their bin end wines for not much. Their truffle macaroni and cheese is one of my favourite dishes of all time!!!

I dined at Tom's Kitchen before attending the Show La Soiree. The location of this restaurant is very convenient as it is very central and at the same time allows you to cross the Thames easily to get to South Bank with the near proximity of the bridge. This restaurant is set in the iconic Somerset House. The restaurant is set in a neutral decoration tone, with high ceilings and large wooden tables. The menu offers a large choice and the food delivered on the plate was delicious. The bill was surprisingly not a bank breaker given the location and the quality of food and service. Good stop if you want to dine in company of people without phones as the internet connection is poor and thus Facebook activities are very limited, if not practically impossible! Good place to crash for diner or lunch during day time to enjoy the views of the river Thames and south bank. in the summer, the terrace offers a great trendy location for drinks.

I don't get the hype for this place. Went here a couple of times for brunch and left frustrated. The location, the atmosphere and service are good but the food just didn't taste great.

The fantastic quality of the food in this stylish brasserie is on par with the buzzing atmosphere and attentive service. In comparison to the Somerset House venue of this restaurant group which lacks personality and refinement in its decor (surprising considering its in such an opulent building), the Chelsea branch of Tom’s Kitchen is full of character - the beautiful marble top bar is a focal point of the room, while the rusted yet chic mirrors which line the opposite wall make the room seem fresh, clean and bright.


The brunch is a favourite of mine in this place - the foie gras parfait with light toasted brioche, sweet chutney and a few cute pickles is a winner at only £13.50 while the waffles with icing sugar and blueberry compote is perfect for those with a sweet tooth.


Sadly the Baked Alaska has recently been removed from their dessert menu which is a huge shame, as it was up there with my favourite puds in London. It was boozy, warm and exciting all in one go. It needs to make a return soon.

Visited the Chelsea branch today and I have to say it was great! We went to brunch and once told the full English was only available until 11.30 which we arrived after but due to the great service we received our full English breakfast to our delight. Great poached eggs and the sausages used I highly recommend. I had noticed reading the reviews on here to try the French toast with apple and cinnamon cream - it's to die for. Great visit!

The pork belly was amazing. Service was great and I'm quite picky about service levels. They accommodated us even without a booking. Given the fact that I left a top, that's saying something.

I fail to understand how this place still has a good reputation?? The staff is uninterested, the service extremely poor and the although the food is ok, when it takes 40 minutes to get your eggs and they come cold it leaves little or no room for blaming anybody but yourself if you go back. Every time I go it's worse and if it wasn't for human's short memory this place would most definitely be off the radar for good...


Best breakfast we have ever had in London. Sausages tasted comforting, eggs were like morning sunshines and toast was nutty and fresh. Smart service, surroundings and staff . Only price prevented it being 5*


Friendly staff., great location, overpriced food and they should work on quality, loud. I am afraid, I will not go again for food, perhaps an after work drink


I really don't understand the negative ratings! Tom Aikens is a great local place to eat and we regularly go there. We had a wonderful dinner last week: I can highly recommend the calves liver and the venison casserole! Please go and try it yourselve before believing these negative comments.


We had a charcuterie board for starters which was a joke. Parma ham was worse than straight from the Tesco pac, capers were served ice cold, pate was non eatable. I'd give the bread ok on that platter but that's about it. Mains were dry and complements pretty bad. Beetroot with a suger'y balsamic reduction (jieeees), Sauerkraut that tasted like it's gone off. Root vegs were alright to say something postitive. We skipped dessert. Service fair but okay, like ants running around without knowing what they were doing. Is Tom Aikens involved in this in any way? If he is, it's a complete disaster! This was shit, shit at it's best!


Mediocre food, compared to the pricing. Tom Aiken's nearby has great food, so I had high expectations for this one but it wasn't worth it. Worst was service. They were extremely slow. We wait nearly 20 minutes before they cleaned our finished dishes up, dishes took forever to come out, and there was confusion and lack of communication between staff for calling our taxi - after waiting another 20 minutes we just decided to go out into the rain and get one ourselves. Overall very disappointing.


breakfast took approximately half an hour to arrive - for a sausage sandwich! boiled egg and soldiers came, rather pointlessly, with a hard boiled egg and butterless cold toasted soldiers that were so thick they wouldn't have fitted in the smallish eggs anyway. maybe it was an off day but any basic greasey spoon would have been better.


Roast beef on Sunday was excellent. Great food and great service in a setting full of character. Highly recommended.


Our food took 1 hour and 45 minutes to arrive and was shamelessly overpriced. £20 for a chicken schnitzel which tasted like a breaded chcken breast from Marks and Spencer drenched in balsamic vinegar. The wine was £25 a bottle and tasted like it should have been £4.99. Never again.


Good food and nice environment, but the service is among the worst I have had in a very long time. Rude, slow and pretentious. Will not be coming back.


The eggs Florentine were gourgeous! And if you like sweet, then try the pancakes. Congratulations guys! Best breakfast I have had in London.


In short - terrible service, mediocre food, ridiculously overpriced. Booked a table for 5 and shown to a table for 4 and told that we can just "squeeze in" the extra person. When we said no, we were seated at another table. Not long after, we were told that we'll have to move as the table where were sitting was booked. After we sat down, the waitress disappeared and it took over 20 minutes for her to return from wherever she went. Drinks took FOREVER to arrive; some people at the table received their food while others had to wait; and we didn't get everything we ordered. Best of all, no apology was forthcoming even after we highlighted the poor service. The food was ok - but there are many grills that offer the same menu at half the price. Atmosphere is good. In short - don't go there!


Nice food and atmosphere. Friendly staff. But they forgot to give me the cup of tea I ordered...


food very poor, staff so so, dident get the extras that we orderd. boy was it expensive i dont mind paying if its nice but it wasent. go to zilli fish instead.

