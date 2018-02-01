An all-day Mediterranean joint in Hackney.

Tuyo – an all-day restaurant near Broadway Market – is an airy spot, with floor-to-ceiling windows and delightful greenery hanging all over the place. The food picks from the best of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavours. Chicken churrasco croquetas were light and spicy, served with crispy fried mushrooms and a mound of parsley mayonnaise. The chargrilled artichokes came as a generous salad: soft and cheesy, topped with creamy feta and shaved parmesan. Halloumi, meanwhile, was accompanied by roasted pistachios, pickles and chilli sauce. It’s simple, communal food – equally lovely paired with a glass of wine or a latte (both worked well).

There’s no occasion I can think of that wouldn’t work here, whether a business lunch, first date, dinner with the parents or brunch with friends. The service was lovely, prices were reasonable, and if you sit by the window you’ll be treated to a picturesque view of Regent’s Canal. It’s not quite the Med, but for London, it’ll do nicely.