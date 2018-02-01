Tuyo

An all-day Mediterranean joint in Hackney.

Tuyo – an all-day restaurant near Broadway Market – is an airy spot, with floor-to-ceiling windows and delightful greenery hanging all over the place. The food picks from the best of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavours. Chicken churrasco croquetas were light and spicy, served with crispy fried mushrooms and a mound of parsley mayonnaise. The chargrilled artichokes came as a generous salad: soft and cheesy, topped with creamy feta and shaved parmesan. Halloumi, meanwhile, was accompanied by roasted pistachios, pickles and chilli sauce. It’s simple, communal food – equally lovely paired with a glass of wine or a latte (both worked well).

There’s no occasion I can think of that wouldn’t work here, whether a business lunch, first date, dinner with the parents or brunch with friends. The service was lovely, prices were reasonable, and if you sit by the window you’ll be treated to a picturesque view of Regent’s Canal. It’s not quite the Med, but for London, it’ll do nicely.

By: Kelly Pigram

Venue name: Tuyo
Address: 129A Pritchard’s Road
Hackney
London
E2 9AP
Transport: Cambridge Heath rail
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £60.
Just another brilliant place in the vicinity of Broadway Market that replaced a bike shop that once stood there. It’s not very spacious and it’s a bit packed, perhaps not a perfect place for a romantic dinner, but quick Saturday brunch, oh yes! The food is modern Mediterranean, small and medium plates to share. Along a few nibbles I tried Salt Cod in Lime confit, adorned with a black tiger prawn, presented on a sweet potato garlic puree sprinkled with coconut bread crumbs. The dish was beautifully presented by a the super-efficient and helpful staff. The combination of textures, colours and flavours was excellent and was very encouraging to come back and try more, and not to share. 