A dumpling restaurant just off Carnaby Street.
Set across two snug, blonde wood floors on the corner of Newburgh Street, Ugly Dumpling is just about cute and quirky enough to live up to that cute, quirky name. A cartoon of a pretty, smiling dumpling decorates the windows, beckoning you in, everything’s very brightly lit and there’s a pop-heavy playlist. It’s fun.
Dumpling-dominated (obvs), the menu is roughly divided between ‘street food classics’ and ‘new favourites’. The best of them, unexpectedly, was a ‘classic’ vegan spinach and tofu number. Filled with fresh spinach and dotted with nutty sesame, this was a juicy little pocket of veg; a warm, umami smack. Also excellent, and more obviously classic, was a prawn gyoza. New favourites were less impressive: salmon, lobster and tarragon confirmed my belief that you should never put salmon in a dumpling: it was unpleasantly rich.
The sides were also good, and again, the best option was meat-free; that being a delicate tempura aubergine with honey and peanuts. Pudding was a low point – suffice to say there is nothing remotely cute about a deep-fried matcha and white chocolate dumpling. Avoid that item, though, and this is a cosy, oh-so-kawaii spot to indulge in that most luscious of Asian snacks.
|Venue name:
|Ugly Dumpling
|Contact:
|Address:
|
1 Newburgh Street
London
W1F 7RB
|Transport:
|Tube: Oxford Circus
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £65.
Average User Rating
4.8 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:15
- 4 star:3
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
I attended the Ugly Dumpling preview night for their lovely new restaurant just off of Carnaby Street. The restaurant itself looks lovely and fits more people than you'd expect. The staff were so lovely and very attentive!
Now, most importantly, the food - was AMAZING! I love dumplings and would definitely go back for these! Too excited by the menu, my mother and I ordered quite a few: mushroom and truffle, courgette and halloumi, and cauliflower and potato. The mushroom and truffle were definitely my favourite! For side dishes, we had broccoli slaw, miso glazed courgettes, and burnt corn and mango salsa. The burnt corn, while nice, I probably wouldn't order again, but only because the others were so tasty!
Then, because we were truly committed to eating the entire menu, we moved on to dessert! Blueberry dumplings and white chocolate macha. While I found the macha to be a bit dry, I fell in love with the blueberry and am already craving more!
Overall, I was very impressed and would definitely reccomend to a friend! Reasonably priced and great location. Most important to me, as a vegetarian, however, was the amount of choice! While still serving meat options, there were so many veggie options to choose from!