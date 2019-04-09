Unity Diner

A cool vegan non-profit diner in Hoxton.

Fast-food favourites have been given a vegan spin at this casual diner in Hoxton. A neon sign on the wall announces ‘the future is vegan’; the crowd – like the lovely staff – are young and hip.

To start, we had the prawn tempura. The texture wasn’t perfect, but it came with an excellent basil mayo dip. Mains were better: a beef-style burger, neatly piled up with salad and oozing cheese, was fresh-tasting and unctuous. A hotdog had been wrapped in streaky ‘bakon’ and tucked in a crusty sesame bun with leaves and tomatoes. It had the perfect frankfurter-style taste, look and feel. Meat-eaters could be fooled; even the ‘bakon’ was streaky, pink and chewy. To finish, the chocolate and coconut tart was delicious, but the cheesecake unconvincing.

Portions are large and this place is popular: on the Friday evening of our visit, walk-ins were being sent away. Service was friendly and accommodating – to the extent that a waiter noticed, when wiping our table between courses, that it had a wobble, and steadied it without us even asking. With all profits going to charity, this place has comforting, feel-good vibe.