Upstairs at Amuse Bouche

Small plates brasserie above a champagne bar in Parsons Green.
The direct translation of the French term ‘amuse bouche’ is ‘mouth amuser’. Quite fitting, then, as this dining room above a pub is indeed a pleaser of the palate. Follow the racy blue lighting from the street level bar to a neighbourhood fine-dining bistro that boasts inventive tasting menus at very reasonable prices.
The interior is fairly generic, with pop-art posters that line the dark walls and marble tables scattered around. It’s a strange mix of white-cloth-napkins-fancy meets chill. The lone waitress was ever so attentive and keen to talk us through the menu – very helpful, as every dish had a lovely twist in the tale. We loved the home-baked sourdough bread, complete with a creamy strawberry houmous (that didn’t taste of strawberry but was delicious nonetheless), a roasted head of garlic that you could scoop out by the spoonful and a scrappy confit duck rillette.
As it was a Sunday, we could choose between crab, octopus, guinea fowl or pork for the mains (or indeed, a bit of everything), complete with sides of wonderfully crisp tenderstem broccoli, glazed artichokes and new potatoes doused in a hazelnut confit. The flavours were rich, the textures on point and the ingredients fresh. It was dessert where our by-now high expectations were not quite met. Although inventive – think a dense fig and pistachio cake with Marmite snap and an apricot choux pastry – the flavours were bland and didn’t quite come together.
Still, for fine-dining foodies on a budget, AB is a strong choice. A word on Sunday lunch: only go if you want the place to yourself (this is when SW6 locals are packing out their gastropubs). For more buzz, go for dinner.
Upstairs, Amuse Bouche
51 Parsons Green Lane
London
SW6 4JA
|Tube: Parsons Green
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £65.
Users say (9)
4.4 / 5
Extremely poor. I’m never one to write a review but it was bitterly disappointing.
- We walked in to Claude’s Kitchen and the staff member said ‘take a seat anywhere’... with only half the restaurant full, a quarter Of the tables had not been reset - were an absolute mess.
- We took a seat on Valentine’s Day with two tables with old desserts next to us. Our bread came out and we had to wait 15 minutes for side plates. a wine list and cutlery.
- Food was average after I was reading so many great reviews (no where near as bad as the service)
- I asked the waiter to clear the dirty tables next to us which was key with attitude
- At the end of the meal I said how dissatisfied I was and the girl who had been the cause of much of the poor service said that her staff weren’t trained properly and that they were also understaffed.. she suggested a free drink downstairs after the £200 meal with service charge was already paid.
- Absolute disgrace - strongly suggest not to go here. Management should be absolutely ashamed of themselves on Valentine’s Day.. and I heard two tables complaining about service and the food also.
-
Nice place and ok food but I guess personally I prefer less stuffy, more relaxed locales. If you're not in the faux-foliage covered conservatory bit you might get squished in a smaller 'less-romantic' section. I was grateful to be taken there and loved spending time with the person I was there with, but we felt rushed and ultimately I was still hungry a few hours later and we ended up at F**e Guys..
Great place, great staff, great food
Great food. Great atmosphere. Highly recommend it!
The best find in the area. Completely delicious food and gorgeous, understated setting. Favourite local for all the locals.
On Tuesday night, Mr D and I decided to head to my favourite champagne bar in Parsons Green. Here there is an incredible little restaurant serving up some of the best food I have tasted for a long time called 'Claude's Kitchen'.
The bar has an excellent atmosphere every night of the week and serves up one of the biggest selections of champagnes I have ever seen. Naturally, I had a glass of exactly that and Mr D settled for one of their bottled beers.
Claude Compton is the new Head Chef, and the kitchen's namesake, previously working at the highly acclaimed Petersham Nurseries and also the popular Club Gascon. His aim is to focus on great seasonal ingredients and michelin dining within a relaxed environment. He could not have got it more bang on.
We sat by the window and our menus were brought to us immediately along with some toasted bread and a choice of two butters, salted or tomato.
Settling on a carafe of house red (it was a Tuesday after all) for our tipple we browsed the menu, which changes weekly, offering a choice of 3 or 4 starters and the same with mains and puds - Excellent, no huge problem with choosing? WRONG! I found it impossible, even the non-carnivorous choices sounded delicious... Beetroot (curried), toasted spices, coconut, lentils and flat bread? - yum!
We decided there and then that we would share our choices 50/50.
Mr D settled on wood pigeon (seared) celeriac mash, cardamom, pickled red onion, lavender, honey and a port jus. The pigeon breasts were so tender and the sticky port jus was so delicious when mopped up with the mash, I didn't want this to end. The lavender hit was really subtle but such a nice addition along side the punchy pickled red onion. It just shows the skill of Claude's pallet. An all round winner and possibly the dish of the day. If you can get here this week, this is a must!
I chose the Cornish mackerel (line caught), crunchy red grape, blood orange, beetroot and Bloody Mary sauce. Really fresh zingy flavours complemented the oily fish perfectly. I was reluctant to hand over Mr D his half as it was a tasty, refreshing dish to start a meal with. The acidity of the orange and crunchy grapes brought the whole dish together in flavour and also texture. It was also a very pretty dish, lots of lovely spring colours to help you forget this delightful British weather we're having!
Our mains arrived in good time - finally a restaurant that isn't pushing you to leave and lets you to enjoy your time with them!
Mr D went for the Megrim whole Sole (chargrilled and Cornish), wild garlic, almonds, new pots, shaved sprouts, sprouting broccoli and lambs lettuce. At least 3 of those ingredients I could eat everyday so we were onto a winner already. What was fantastic about this dish was the simplicity of it and the textures, soft perfectly cooked fish, al dente broccoli and then a hard crunch from the almonds were such a great combination I would attempt this again at home, however in fear it would never taste the same. The new pots were fluffy and buttery, a great added extra to an already perfect dish.
My main choice was pork belly with butternut puree, quince, black cabbage and Romesco. The pork was perfectly cooked and had a fantastic layer of crackling which we both saved (the best) till last. Romesco, a type of nutty, red pepper sauce often used in pasta was served as a quenelle and worked well with the succulent pork. This and the quince cut through the pork belly's sweet fattiness and the plate was licked clean.
One thing that we thought was fantastic about Claude's Kitchen, was that there is no need for additional sides. With the Chefs' impressive knowledge of food and ingredients, everything comes with exactly what it should.
Not quite bursting, we decided on having puddings. Mr D chose the 'sweet and sour rhubarb' which came with lemon and star anise possit and a hot piquillo tuille. The lemon possit was a sweet pallet cleanser and worked brilliantly with the sour rhubarb. The spicy tuille was unexpected but added a lovely crunchy texture.
My choice of sweet was (of course) chocolate parfait, red wine figs, beet crisp and fizzy grapes. The fizzy grapes came in an almost sorbet consistency and was delicious, cutting through the rich chocolate parfait and sweet figs. A good pud for you chocoholics!!
Overall, one of the most enjoyable meals we've had. All aspects of this British inspired menu focus on great ingredients, textures and fabulous tastes, all served in a relaxed and homely environment. It's on our doorstep, therefore, I will be back very soon...and wait for it... I was on 'Claude 9'!
