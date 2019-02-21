Villa di Geggiano
A standout among the chains that dominate this part of west London.
Strange to find an Italian villa plonked in the middle of Chiswick High Road, but that’s exactly what Villa di Geggiano is. A wide, imposing building with a gated terrace separating the grand frontage from the pavement and a gentleman waiting to receive you and lead you to the front door. As you walk in, there’s an immediate whiff of Tuscany.
Like the staff, who’ll take your coat, sit you down, go over any allergies and have a drink in your hand within the first few minutes, the food is exceptional. Wobbly, fresh burrata came with a vibrant pesto and semi-dried tomatoes. Next up was a plate of on-trend pici cacio e pepe, the thick stringy pasta smothered in a pecorino cheese sauce with plenty of black pepper. From the grill, a chunk of flaky cod turned up on a slightly over-salted cod and potato rosti (because there has to be a fault somewhere, right?) but a pile of lamb cutlets were melt-in-the-mouth perfection. This really is cooking of the highest order. Our chatty neighbours left us with half a bottle of chianti riserva (£75) from the establishment’s own estate but our choice of the Bandinello (£26) turned out to be a better option – fruity with a light acidity that delightfully cleansed the palate throughout the evening. Prices make this more of a place for special occasions – but for Chiswick locals, this place really is la dolce vita.
|Venue name:
|Villa di Geggiano
|Contact:
|Address:
|
66-68 Chiswick High Road
London
W4 1SY
|Transport:
|Tube: Stamford Brook.
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £130.
Average User Rating
5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:5
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Totally delicious. Excellent negronis to start then aperitifs, and a starter pasta that made me feel like I was in Italy. Simple delicious lamb and steak main course - slightly annoying all veg are extra. Tiramisu to die for.
Lovely service and ambience
Must take the family or friends next time
What a wonderful dining experience! The food was true to Tuscany, the service flawless and the ambience well matched. We will be dining here often with our family - in true Italian style, children and dogs are welcomed with open arms. I really do hope West London supports this restaurant so we can keep this piece of Tuscany on our doorstep! (We ate: beef carpaccio, mozzarella and basil, mushroom pasta, ragu pasta, baby marinated chicken, tiramisu, all washed down with the delightful house red. Not a speck of disappointment in any dish!) Heading back for mothers day lunch and can't wait.
I went there last night. Had the steak florentine as a main with the cured meats as a starter. I thought the food, service and general ambiance was great. Although it was disappointing that there were not a huge number of diners. It was Wednesday though and this is a fairly new addition to the chiswick scene. Overall I think this place is fantastic and will definitely be going back
After many years of being unquestionably the best restaurant in West London and one of the best in the whole of London the River Café must surely now have lost its title. Villa di Geggiano must now hold this title. Whilst all of the food is impeccably wonderful, I defy anybody to find anywhere in London that serves better pasta than this absolute gem of a restaurant.
I have now eaten there 3 times in as many weeks and dream every night of their pasta with black truffle ……
