Voodoo Ray's Peckham

Restaurants, Pizza Nunhead
Venue says We bake massive 22” New York-style pizzas and serve them by the slice.
This is the fourth Voodoo Ray’s in London, and the remit remains the same: enormous, 22-inch pizzas, available whole or by the slice. It also feels like the gazillionth pizza joint to have opened in Peckham in the past year, but hey, we’re not complaining – anywhere that has a £4.50 negroni on the menu is okay in our book.

The vibe is as fun and funky as at Ray’s other joints: a humming red neon sign out front, a counter covered in shiny tiles inside and a huge yellow menu on the wall listing the lip-smacking range of pizzas on offer. I went for a half-half combo: on one side Green Velvet, with juicy green olives and hunks of artichoke heart; on the other a supremely delicious King Tubby, with fennel and chilli sausage, crunchy kale leaves and splodges of caramelised onion. Both delightful.

If you’re not feeling quite so peckish you can order by the slice in true New York style instead. But here’s where you have to pay attention, because the choice is limited to whatever they happen to have just made, and it’s difficult to get a good look at each pie while they’re reeling off the flavours. Plus, depending on how fussy you are, you might find the already-cooked dishes a bit unappetising, but it’s ideal if you’re in a hurry. 

If you do decide to sit in, make sure you throw a side of mac and cheese topped with smoked bacon onto your order. It was chewy and gooey and satisfyingly burnt around the edges. Also, do make the most of the extensive beer list – you’ll find a tonne of local options as well as some American standards from the likes of Founders and Pabst, which is enough to make you feel like you’re kicking back on the Lower East Side. Call the whole thing Voodoo magic.

We bake massive 22” New York-style pizzas and serve them by the slice. Our innovative pies combine high quality ingredients with unique flavour combinations for an exceptional slice. Two of our slices is equivalent to a whole 11” pizza!

We source the best creamy Buffalo and fior di latte mozzarellas and use Italy’s renowned Caputo flour in our famous bases. We import San Marzano tomatoes for the all-important Napoli sauce, and feature an ever changing selection of seasonal toppings that you won’t find anywhere else.

To quench your thirst we carry an evolving range of craft beers from breweries near and far such as Beavertown, Brooklyn, Kona, Red Hook, to mention just a few. We are also known for our signature frozen margaritas made using golden reposado tequila, agave syrup and fresh citrus made on-site in our very own slushie machines.

Come down for a slice or three.
By: Alex Plim

Posted:

Contact:
Address: 285 Rye Lane
Peckham
London
SE15 4UR
Transport: Peckham Rye Overground
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £55.
tastemaker

Newly opened branch in Peckham. They're doing a soft launch until 1st October which includes pizza but no sides. Slices are usually around £4 but since it's 50% off, it means we can order one of every slice to try! The base is thin and crispy. I'm not big on pizza so all I can say is that it's better than Domino's.

Wheelchair access: small step to get in, but it's manageable and they have accessible toilets too.

tastemaker

Pizza heaven. We went during the soft launch and oh my did we get a lot of pizza for our bucks. They had run out of quite a few pizzas when we got to the front of the queue and also weren't serving whole pizzas, but for £2 (usually £4 which I think is a tiny bit steep but the slides are pretty large) per pizza slice, we were very happy.

The toppings are slightly more unusual than your average pepperoni and I guess that's why people come back time and time again.

The restaurant has a great vibe and fast food (which is always good!)

Tastemaker

Living in South East London, I frequently had to make the long old journey to Dalston to get my Voodoo Ray's fix... but not anymore! Opening this weekend with a whopping 50% special offer saving across all slices and whole pizzas, I couldn't not go. The buzz of this place is unreal, even with it being the opening weekend. There were families there as well as groups of friends and couples on dates! The restaurant was bright, spacious and clean with loads of seating. They could easily cater for larger groups with the long tables they have.


The thing I love most about Voodoo Ray's is the choice of vegetarian offerings they have. There are pretty much just as many vegetarian slices as there are meaty ones, which means being able to try a few different flavours and not being stuck with just margarita (even though their margarita is AMAZING!). My personal favourite slices are the Green Velvet, which is adorned with big juicy green olives and the Giorgio Moroder which is smothered with heaps of tasty goats cheese and topped with ribbons of courgette. All pizza slices are £4 each and you can even grab a whole 15" pizza with prices starting from around £15 (I think).


Insider tip: make sure you grab some garlic mayo to dip those golden crispy crusts in!