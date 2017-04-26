Well Street Kitchen
A neighbourhood café on Well Street Market in Hackney.
Well Street Kitchen is a quaint, homely little café in a village-like part of town, with a bright blue door and a big communal table by the front window. It’s popular with locals and for good reason: the food is delicious, the coffee is decent and the staff are lovely.
The menu is packed with café classics, like smashed avocado (topped with a perfect poached egg and spiced up with some fresh ricotta and blood orange), breakfast baps and baked eggs, but the specials board is where you’ll get the best dishes. You might find more-ish fried chicken or cornbread, though for something light, don’t miss the soup of the day.
Loaves of sourdough bread and pastries on the counter come direct from The Dusty Knuckle Bakery a couple of blocks over, and Well Street Kitchen often hosts pop-up dinners by local chefs. A true neighbourhood café, this place has oodles of charm.
203 Well St
London
E9 6QU
|Homerton Overground
|Lunch for two with coffee: around £20.
Users say (13)
Great coffee and cakes in an area that's not overwhelmed with choice
This coffee makes me emotional
Lovely little place. Very friendly a gem in a desert
perfect little neighbourhood brunch spot ! five star
Amazing - Beautifully appointed and hidden gem on the rapidly changing Well Street. Go for inspired, fresh breakfasts and super friendly staff. If hungover the Bloody Mary with added crispy bacon is a knockout.
Lovely atmosphere, good selection of great food, really tasty brunch options, awesome coffee.
Yesyesyes! Yumyumyum! Great breakfasts, fantastic coffee, and not too many laptop-dancers. The all day breakfast bap (a brioche bun with your choice of the essentials, a smear of relish and a suitably apologetic sprinkle of rocket) is a boho treat with a greasy spoon price tag.
Get there early on weekends, or you'll risk disappointment.
All about the breakfast roll!
No fuss, wonderful food, local atmosphere, just all round the best place to grab breakfast in Hackney
