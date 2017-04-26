Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Well Street Kitchen

Well Street Kitchen

Restaurants, Cafés South Hackney
3 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars
(13user reviews)
1/3
2/3
3/3

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

A neighbourhood café on Well Street Market in Hackney.

Well Street Kitchen is a quaint, homely little café in a village-like part of town, with a bright blue door and a big communal table by the front window. It’s popular with locals and for good reason: the food is delicious, the coffee is decent and the staff are lovely.

The menu is packed with café classics, like smashed avocado (topped with a perfect poached egg and spiced up with some fresh ricotta and blood orange), breakfast baps and baked eggs, but the specials board is where you’ll get the best dishes. You might find more-ish fried chicken or cornbread, though for something light, don’t miss the soup of the day.

Loaves of sourdough bread and pastries on the counter come direct from The Dusty Knuckle Bakery a couple of blocks over, and Well Street Kitchen often hosts pop-up dinners by local chefs. A true neighbourhood café, this place has oodles of charm.

By: Kelly Pigram

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 203 Well St
London
E9 6QU
Transport: Homerton Overground
Price: Lunch for two with coffee: around £20.
Do you own this business?

Users say (13)

5 out of 5 stars

Average User Rating

4.5 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:9
  • 4 star:2
  • 3 star:2
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|13
1 person listening
tastemaker

A great little cafe offering something a bit different, not just standard bacon & egg rolls. Great for weekdays as they do a drink & breakfast for around £6! Great location and friendly staff too.

tastemaker

Well Street Kitchen has been one of my favourites when they just opened, but seems like it's gone downhill in the past couple of months - the service has recently been quite sloppy, portions got smaller and there's fewer and fewer options. The food is not overpriced (actually, compared to other places in the area, I'd say prices are quite fair), but the service and portion size left a sour taste. I'm sure it might've been just a bad day, so I don't want to judge their employees based on one experience - the place is still definitely worth checking out when you're in the area. 

Tastemaker

Nice little café in a place without that many options. They make good use of the small cozy space but it is frequently full; the service is then a little slow, as there are to few people working the tables and the till.

Good and well priced ‘Early Bird’, (a little bit expensive) other breakfast and brunch options, and some delicious daily specials. Good coffee too!


Great coffee and cakes in an area that's not overwhelmed with choice


Amazing - Beautifully appointed and hidden gem on the rapidly changing Well Street. Go for inspired, fresh breakfasts and super friendly staff. If hungover the Bloody Mary with added crispy bacon is a knockout.


Lovely atmosphere, good selection of great food, really tasty brunch options, awesome coffee.


Yesyesyes! Yumyumyum! Great breakfasts, fantastic coffee, and not too many laptop-dancers. The all day breakfast bap (a brioche bun with your choice of the essentials, a smear of relish and a suitably apologetic sprinkle of rocket) is a boho treat with a greasy spoon price tag.

Get there early on weekends, or you'll risk disappointment.


No fuss, wonderful food, local atmosphere, just all round the best place to grab breakfast in Hackney

Staff Writer

Fantastic looking place and makes a delicious bacon sarnie.... there is a spicy salsa that was added without asking which could have been a problem as both my colleague and I were suffering with hangovers sent from the depths - However, it was spectacular so my middle aged grumblings were saved for the 'Builders' Tea'...... No no no.....Why so much milk? Learn to make a proper cuppa, Beardy!

Perfect early morning drop in though!

View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...