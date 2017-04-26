A neighbourhood café on Well Street Market in Hackney.

Well Street Kitchen is a quaint, homely little café in a village-like part of town, with a bright blue door and a big communal table by the front window. It’s popular with locals and for good reason: the food is delicious, the coffee is decent and the staff are lovely.

The menu is packed with café classics, like smashed avocado (topped with a perfect poached egg and spiced up with some fresh ricotta and blood orange), breakfast baps and baked eggs, but the specials board is where you’ll get the best dishes. You might find more-ish fried chicken or cornbread, though for something light, don’t miss the soup of the day.

Loaves of sourdough bread and pastries on the counter come direct from The Dusty Knuckle Bakery a couple of blocks over, and Well Street Kitchen often hosts pop-up dinners by local chefs. A true neighbourhood café, this place has oodles of charm.