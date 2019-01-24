What The Pitta Camden

The flagship London branch of the vegan kebab mini chain.

With three branches in London, plus one in Brighton, What the Pitta can now be crowned as King of the vegan kebab. For the signature kebab ‘meat’, they marinade soya chunks in ‘secret spices’ to create succulent nuggets. You’ll find them in the headline act: a vegan doner where the ‘meat’ comes packed in flatbread, with salad, soya yoghurt, tzatziki and houmous. It works because it’s not just the ‘meat’ that’s seen love and care: the salad is fresh and crunchy, the sauces are creamy and the made-in-house bread is great – thin and floury, a light way of housing a kebab’s heft.

Honestly, it tasted a lot like a ‘real’ kebab. Not a 3am meat-sweats-and-regret job, but a well-made, posh kebab that you’d happily eat again. Sober. In fact, it’s almost – whisper it – healthy.

If this all sounds too renegade, opt for the doner-and-chips box to up the kebab-shop feel, or go the other way entirely with a couscous salad box (albeit naughtied up with meaty pieces). Whatever you order, turn up hungry: portions are huge. But you can take stuff home. In which case, you should grab some of the baklava too. It’s syrupy and sweet enough to put you into a mild sugar coma, but absolutely worth it.

WTP is geared up for both eat-in and takeaways, so if you really want the full kebab shop experience, you can always buy one and cram it in while staggering about in the street. However you eat it, it’ll be great.