A colourful ‘whipped cheesecake’ dessert bar on Drury Lane.

Whipped is a colourful dessert bar on Drury Lane from Alice Churchill – a private chef who became famous for her whipped cheesecake desserts after she served them at supper clubs around town.

Almost everything on the menu in this bright-pink store has cheesecake in it in some form. It’s been shoved into the middle of cookies, baked into ‘cookie cups’ and swirled into chocolate brownies. In summer, the main draw is the flavoured, whipped-cheesecake soft-serve (there are shelves of colourful toppings behind the counter).

The service was truly lovely – bright and bubbly. It’s the type of place that has regular customers coming back in their hordes for coffee, but sadly, the food was disappointing: all sugar, no substance. We tried almost everything: two types of cheesecake (blueberry and banoffee), a caramel cookie (the cheesecake was baked inside), a sugary, rich chocolate brownie topped with sprinkles, and a pair of ‘cookie cups’ topped with cookie-crumble and coconut. The soft-serve sadly wasn’t available to sample – but it was winter, so you can’t blame them for not having it.

If you need a sugar hit and don’t particularly care where it comes from (this is all of us at 3pm), stop by Whipped for a coffee and a snack. Like I said, the service is great. Sometimes that’s enough.