Wild Food Café (Islington)

An Islington branch of the Covent Garden vegan café.

A vegan revolution has taken the capital by storm, and the eye candy-esque Wild Food Café is right in the thick of it. A spin-off of the Covent Garden original, this Islington branch is bigger, brighter and more reservations-friendly.

The light, airy space is slick and covered in potted plants – it’s an Instagrammer’s dream. Think plush pink velvet chairs, marble counters and a large open-plan kitchen. Oh, and you get quadruple-filtered tap water that admittedly does taste fresher than the average glass. The menu is wellbeing incarnate. The wood-fired, gluten-free, holier-than-thou pizzas are made with quinoa flour, veggie mix and a whole lot of other tummy-friendly ingredients that make for a base that compares well against a traditional slice. The classic Italian pizza, slathered in creamy cashew mozzarella and macadamia ricotta, topped with a drizzle of herb oil and a dash of pine nuts, exceeded all expectations. Their pasta-substitute, on the other hand, fell far short: limp courgetti noodles just don’t quite live up to the weighty strands of carb action that real spaghetti brings to the ring.

Starters were equally mixed: the crispy vegan flatbread, covered in tangy wild leaf pesto, is an excellent appetiser, but steer well clear of the polenta. Dotted with foamy squash and overly pungent truffle bits, the whole concoction was murky and watery.

But there was a happy ending: the Raw Rainbow Cheesecake, multi-layered and multi-coloured, was as delectable as it was pretty. Smooth and zesty, free of refined sugars and filled with matcha and cashew cream goodness, it was a perfect example of WFC’s ethos – transforming nourishing ingredients into the most delightful of indulgences.