Wright Brothers Borough Market
Dinky seafood restaurant still going strong over a decade after opening.
To say that the flagship branch of this seafood restaurant is dinky is a serious understatement. On a weekend evening, just getting into the building can make you feel like an unwitting participant in a game of human pinball. But once in, it’s the teensiness that makes it so vibey. It’s a buzzy little room of high-backed stools full of quirky seafood-based decor (cutlery in an old anchovy can, mannequin holding an oyster knife) whose kitchen is so open plan that there’s literally nowhere you can sit without hearing the sizzle of frying fish. Seriously, you can see everything: the furiously shucking chefs, the blue fly-killing lights, the metal sink in which a moustachioed lookalike of a retired 1980s German footballer scrubs dishes. Everything.
The cooking trades off the freshness of the seafood sourced by the restaurant’s specialist wholesale company. Each seat comes with a ready-made revolving iron circle built into the counter to host a platter of crustaceans, with most diners sitting in front of hubcap-sized metal dishes of crushed ice with oysters splayed in their midst. Even if you’re a member of the ‘they taste like a mouthful of dirty seawater’ brigade, the shellfish is worth trying. Baked oysters Rockefeller came with a slight aniseed tang to lighten a spinachy topping as rich as the financier they’re named after. A starter of meaty whelks as pretty as Guylian chocolates was served simply with a sweet mayo. Crustaceans aside, a cuttlefish stew was all squidgy hunks of mollusc swimming amid tendrils of cavolo nero. The fish pie was comfort in a mouthful: mash so smooth it dissolved into the roux to create a sort of chunky fish-and-cheese soup full of smoky nuggets of haddock and salmon.
The only drawback is that, despite the waiting staff’s hugely cheery demeanour and Herculanean work rate, the restaurant is slightly too miniature to fit in enough servers. But this is a very small downside to an enjoyably busy little eatery, where the seafood could only taste fresher if you gobbled it from nets.
|Venue name:
|Wright Brothers Borough Market
|Contact:
|Address:
|
11 Stoney Street
London
SE1 9AD
|Transport:
|Tube: London Bridge
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £110.
|Do you own this business?
Average User Rating
4.4 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:7
- 4 star:3
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:1
Featured
Weather its my birthday, or I think of it as our Friday night out, you need to book ahead by a day or two! I always ask for the back of the venue, so we can be at the counter watching the theatre of the chefs cooking! I break my red wine rule, and join my partner on white wine, and plenty of oysters! Heaven, highly recommended
Featured
I've just had a lovely evening at Wright brothers, first time I had eaten in the evening and I will be back. The staff were very friendly, the oysters. squid and crab was delicious. I would highly recommend it.
Featured
Vibrant and charming this is an ideal place to bring your best friend, add it to your wish list for romatic night out or just enjoy an oyster plate with a perfect glass of vino solo at the bar! I love it!
Featured
Went to the Wright Bros at Stoney Street yesterday - and so glad I did. It was immediately obvious that this is one of the few establishments that manage to balance catering in a packed venue with limited space, without conveying any feeling of discomfort or stress. The chefs are almost a side show in themselves, never time to lift their eyes from the food preparation counter creating a mini- theatre of constant movement and each attentive to their own tasks, strangely I found the most compelling was the deft constant opening of oysters by one of the chefs . The helpful waitresses who, whilst serving other stables, found find time to answer our questions on one of the dishes, all added to the occasion. My meal, a fish pie with smoked haddock and salmon under a creamy potato topping, perfectly crisped, was cooked to perfection and piping hot served with a side salad of cherry tomatoes with shallots all washed down with a crisp surprisingly good bottle of Chenin Blanc . My friend enjoyed a dish of sea trout and cucumber, shrimps and new potatoes; fresh and mouth-watering. We both had crème brulèe to finish, light and with just the right depth of caramelized topping and not in an oversized dish either. I just had time to notice that other diners were clearly enjoying their dishes. A happy bustling place and one that I hope to return to shortly.
Featured
Excellent atmosphere and we were looked after brilliantly by Simon who was very informative about the dishes and was very attentive and enthusiastic about the restaurant. Food was delicious.
Featured
Great food and ambience. perfect for that Oysters and Muscadet combination.
Featured
After a fish lunch in the office! I thought why not! I managed to book my favourite spot, which is at the back of the restaurant faceing the chefs, having fish and oyster hear has been and is a great experience as they source them straight from Cornwall, and tasting the oyster, mackeral, shimp pot etc the taste you get from that freshy caught seafood is worth any extra you are ask to pay, one of my best spots in Borough
Featured
Over priced! Second rate fish and small portions.
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...