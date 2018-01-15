A modern vegan cafe-restaurant just off Sloane Square.
Got a sweet-toothed vegan in your life? Take ’em to Wulf & Lamb. This Chelsea newbie, on the faintly magical Pavilion Road (a pedestrian-only cobbled mews opposite Peter Jones that’s a bit of a local secret) has a terrific line-up of posh cakes and exotic desserts. It’s stylishly minimalist – all glass, high peaked ceilings and marble tables – not too shabby for spoiling a friend, even if the lights are far too bright for romance.
Just be careful about bringing them for sit-down savouries. One side of mac ’n’ (cashew) cheese, was a true star: creamy and crunchy and utterly addictive. Another, a tersely described seasonal salad, turned out to be two kinds of apple with bergamot, walnuts and a persimmon dressing. Not too shabby. There was also a decent green coconut curry, plus an ackee and black bean burrito that needed punchier seasoning but was otherwise fine.
But steer clear of the Wulf Burger. This signature dish featured a seitan patty that was so grainy and chewy, it was like eating sawdust (and, to add insult to injury, came served in a too-dry bun). Happily one of the kick-ass puds – an intensely fragrant mango and passionfruit ‘cheesecake’, served on a macadamia and pistachio base – ending things on a high.
Final point: ordering here is a pain. There’s table service for drinks, but not for food (for that you have to go downstairs and pay at the counter). So if you’re having both, you can end up with two bills.
Fix this, and that dreadful burger, and W&L could be more than just a post-Peter-Jones posh pudding pitstop.
|Venue name:
|Wulf & Lamb
|Contact:
|Address:
|
243 Pavilion Road
Sloane Square
London
SW1X 0BP
|Transport:
|Tube: Sloane Sq
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £85.
|Menu:
|View Menu
I was halfway through my meal before I even realised it was a vegan restaurant! Excellent food and service and some amazing cakes for dessert. Looking forward to going back,.
The food, drinks and desserts are top quality. So so so happy to see vegan food done well. Been there about 5 times already and will come back for more.
If I could give 6 stars I would!!
I've been here several times already, working my way through the dinner menu in the process, and now consider it to be my go-to eatery in Chelsea. The food is delicious and I can't recommend it highly enough. The Spicy Veg Burger, Chilli 'Non' Carne and Green Coconut Curry should be staples for anyone - vegan or not. Having always avoided Mac 'N' Cheese, I'll be perfectly honest, I wasn't that enthusiastic to try it here. But, having been persuaded to taste it, I'm a convert! I absolutely loved it. Chase it with their Tiramisu and you're in for an absolute treat.
Whilst I can't comment on their lunch menu, for breakfast try either the Full Wulf, Simply Avocado, or one of their house granolas. They'll keep you happily full for hours.
And don't get me started on their coffees or pastries...
My first visit to Wulf & Lamb today exceeded my expectations! The decor is fabulous, the staff is lovely, the Wulf Burger with wedges was sooooo good. To my amazement it even felt and tasted like a non-vegan burger! I loved it! Cudos to the kitchen😋